Man Utd identify ‘favourite’ Ruben Amorim replacement as INEOS ‘look at drastic change’
According to reports, Manchester United have already decided their ‘favourite’ replacement for Ruben Amorim as his ‘days are numbered’.
The Red Devils are enduring a disastrous season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. They are 14th in the calendar-year standings.
Man Utd have arguably gone backwards since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024 as he’s struggled to implement his 3-4-3 formation.
United’s current squad is not suited to this system as he’s lost ten of his 24 matches in charge across all competitions.
Only part of the blame for United’s woes lies at Amorim’s door, but he has become one of the favourites to be the next manager sacked and he’ll come under increased pressure if their struggles continue.
It’s perhaps too soon to be discussing Amorim’s future, but a report last week claimed INEOS are ‘looking at a drastic change’ with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery considered the ‘ideal’ replacement.
Amorim’s situation worsened over the weekend as Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League rivals Fulham on penalties.
Now, a report in Spain claims Amorim’s ‘days are numbered’ at Old Trafford and former FC Barcelona boss Xavi ‘is the favourite’ to replace him.
The 45-year-old has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of last season after helping them win La Liga in 2022/23.
Barcelona missed out on the league title to Real Madrid last season, but his strong reputation remains intact as he had a difficult situation to deal with at the Nou Camp with their financial crisis.
‘Although the Portuguese manager has the backing of some of the board, patience at United is not infinite, and poor results could hasten his departure. At a club where the demands are at their highest, Amorim knows that time is running out.
‘Amidst this situation, the name of Xavi Hernandez has emerged strongly as the ideal candidate to take the reins of Manchester United. He is seen as a manager with an attractive style of play and a philosophy that fits with United’s attacking tradition.
Xavi also has experience of elite football, both as a player and coach, and his knowledge of European football makes him an attractive option for the English club. His ability to work with youngsters and his focus on possession and attacking play are qualities that have caught the eye of the United board, who are looking for a change of direction after a disappointing season.
‘The next few weeks will be crucial in defining the future of Manchester United. If Ruben Amorim fails to turn things around, the club will likely decide to let go of his services and invest in a new project.
‘In this scenario, Xavi Hernandez is emerging as the favourite to take over at United, although he will not be the only option on the table.’