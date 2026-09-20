According to reports, Manchester United have picked out a potential replacement for JJ Gabriel, who looks set to leave the club.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Gabriel has decided to leave Man Utd after the relationship between the club and his family deteriorated.

It has also been reported that the 15-year-old has been left dissatisfied by his lack of opportunities at Man Utd, while he has interest from several top European clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are among those linked with Gabriel, though it has also been suggested that the Red Devils are not giving up hope of keeping their prized asset.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Man Utd chiefs have been ‘unleashed to engineer a U-turn’, with chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox now ‘involved’ to try to ‘resolve the situation’.

READ: Man Utd, Spurs to race for Eddie Howe with Harry Kane blamed but Glazers not the problem

However, Man Utd may be fighting a losing battle with Gabriel, and the same report claims they have also turned their attention to finding a suitable replacement.

They are said to be ‘targeting’ Lens ‘sensation’ Mezian Mesloub to succeed Gabriel.

Man Utd face competition for Lens youngster

The 16-year-old midfielder has already made three senior appearances for Ligue Un side Lens, while he has represented Portugal at youth level.

READ MORE: Ferguson leaving was Manchester United’s Brexit; and feeling sorry for Gyokeres

Regarding rival interest, the report claims:

‘TEAMtalk understands Arsenal and Chelsea have also been conducting scouting work on Mesloub, while Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are keen to keep the teenager in France and could look at making a move in 2027. ‘The Premier League clubs face a significant complication, however, because of Mesloub’s age. The Lens star does not turn 18 until late 2027, meaning an international move to England would not be straightforward and, under the relevant FIFA regulations, he could not move to an English club until 2028 at the earliest unless an applicable exception were to arise.’

On Gabriel, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed what “scares” him about the situation.

“It’s not just in this situation. Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed or careers can be forced,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“I don’t know the details and the background in this isolated situation with JJ Gabriel but if you look at it all he’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world. They’ve got a history and a tradition of producing fantastic players.

“There will be top people behind the scenes at Manchester United but the big thing for me is, you’ve got an English coach [Michael Carrick] and an English assistant manager [Steve Holland] who will want to, when the time is right, and when they think he’s ready, protect him… but when they feel he’s ready they will play him.”

READ NEXT: Carrick sack accelerating for one reason at Man Utd in the face of no ’emotion’