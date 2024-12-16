Man Utd identify Rashford replacement after derby omission as Euro giants ‘consider sale’

Man Utd have identified Randal Kolo Muani as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday 2-1 with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo sealing a late comeback victory for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim stunned fans and pundits when he chose to leave Rashford and Man Utd team-mate Alejandro Garnacho out of the 20-man squad for the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked about his team selection, Amorim told Sky Sports before the game: “We try to evaluate everything training performance, game performances, engagement with teammates, push their teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.

“There is a communication after the last training. They are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well.”

Amorim’s decision came after a week of speculation surrounding Rashford’s future with claims that Man Utd are open to selling the England international in the January transfer window if they receive a ‘top offer’.

And now Man Utd are looking at possible replacements with French publication L’Equipe confirming that the Red Devils are keen on signing PSG forward Kolo Muani.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has now given a ‘sign’ that the French club will look to move Kolo Muani on in the winter after leaving the striker out of his squad for the 3-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

And Sky Germany back those claims up by insisting that Kolo Muani ‘currently plays no role at all in coach Luis Enrique’s plans and is expected to leave the club in the winter on loan at best’.

However, the report adds that the France international – who has contributed 12 goals and seven assists in 55 matches for PSG – ‘is on the transfer shortlist’ of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig but the French giants may only ‘consider selling him in the summer’.