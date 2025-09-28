According to reports, Manchester United have ‘identified’ a left-field candidate to replace under-fire head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd have endured a woeful start to the 2025/26 campaign as last season’s problems under Amorim have carried over into this term and there is no sign of improvement.

On Saturday, the Red Devils were deservedly beaten 3-1 by Brentford, with a brace from Igor Thiago and late strike from Mathias Jensen condemning the Premier League giants to another damaging defeat.

This result leaves Man Utd 14th in the Premier League, with Amorim leading the sack race following Graham Potter’s exit from West Ham.

Naturally, Man Utd are being linked with several managers as potential replacements for Amorim, with Potter the latest to be mentioned.

READ: Amorim has to be sacked as De Ligt, Ugarte and Thiago expose inept Man Utd manager



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who are renowned for their reliability *wink*, Man Utd have ‘identified Potter as a possible replacement’ as they are ‘considering him’ as a successor.

The report adds:

‘Faced with persistent poor results, Manchester United’s board has begun to evaluate possible replacements for Ruben Amorim. ‘One of the candidates that has gained the most traction is Graham Potter, recently sacked by West Ham United following a series of defeats that left the team second-to-bottom in the Premier League.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd in ‘grim ritual’, Wirtz ‘utter sh*te’ for Liverpool, Maresca ‘out now’ and… Glasner to Arsenal?

👉 Amorim is done, Bruno was ‘awful’ and Man Utd are ‘trash’ but what about the ‘two VAR shockers’?

👉 Man Utd lose again: The disgraceful Premier League table since Ruben Amorim arrived



Former England boss Gareth Southgate has also been regularly linked with Man Utd in recent years and Joe Cole has explained why he thinks he is the “perfect man for the job”.

“No, I don’t think so. He’s had a long enough time to implement what he wants,” Cole said on TNT Sports.

“It’s not just a Ruben Amorim problem; there’s huge issues around the club. But he looks anxious on the bench, he looks worried, and I think that will filter through to the players.

“The fact he hasn’t won back-to-back league games is a huge concern. They need a different direction in my opinion.

“You know I don’t like saying that, but for him [Ruben Amorim] as well, he was the bright spark, people were talking about him like the messiah.

“I thought Gareth Southgate was the perfect man for the job in terms of building a culture and understanding the players. They went with Amorim and it doesn’t look like it’s working.”

Speaking after the loss to Brentford, Amorim revealed why he is not “concerned” about his job at Man Utd.

“I am never concerned about my job – I am not that kind of guy,” Amorim told BBC Match of the Day.

“It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here.”