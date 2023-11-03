Man Utd identify three strikers ahead of January who can ease pressure on Hojlund

Manchester United have been tipped to sign a new striker in January and a recent report has identified three names that are currently under consideration.

Erik ten Hag finds himself in a tough spot as the pressure continues to ramp up on the Dutch boss after a disappointing start to the season.

The Red Devils are already eight points adrift of the top four and they were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle.

Man Utd’s main frustration so far has related to the lack of goals within the squad. Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has been well below par and Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s side have only scored 11 goals in their opening 10 league matches which is fewer than any other top half side.

While Hojlund has shown flashes of quality in the Champions League, he is far from the finished article and Ten Hag is in need of some help in the final third.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd will target a striker in the January window and they have identified the three names that are currently under consideration.

The first striker being looked at is Brentford’s Ivan Toney who is likely to be in high demand in January, upon his suspension expiring.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be in the race for Toney and Brentford aren’t prepared to let him go on the cheap. Some reports have even suggested that Brentford value their prized asset at £100million.

Another name mentioned by the report is Naploi’s Victor Osimhen, although he would probably cost even more than Toney.

Perhaps the most realistic name for January is Porto striker Mehdi Taremi. His contract in Portugal is set to expire at the end of the season and Man Utd could potentially land a cut-price deal.

Taremi scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and the Red Devils were said to be sniffing around the Porto star in the summer.

Given his experience, he would perhaps be a good figure for someone like Hojlund to learn from as he continues to adapt to the league.

Signing a striker in January will also allow Man Utd to move on Anthony Martial who has failed to impress under Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen how much money will be made available for the Man Utd manager in January, but Ten Hag could certainly use a boost at this stage.

