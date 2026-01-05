Man Utd ‘identify top candidate’ to replace Amorim as four-man shortlist is revealed

Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with the Man Utd job.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been identified as the top target to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd with four names on their list, according to reports.

The Red Devils chose to sack Amorim on Monday with a statement released in the morning to confirm their decision after they drew 1-1 against Leeds on Sunday.

Amorim launched into a rant directed at the Man Utd hierarchy in the aftermath of the Leeds match but the decision to sack him was reportedly made before the fixture at Elland Road.

The statement on their website read: ‘Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

‘Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

‘With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

‘The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

‘Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.’

And now comes the search for a successor with rumours already building on Monday about who could replace Amorim at Old Trafford.

Recently-sacked Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been linked, while more spurious reports in Spain have claimed some at Man Utd like Xavi.

Crystal Palace head coach Glasner has long been linked with a move to Man Utd and now The Independent claims that the Austrian has been ‘identified as the top candidate to replace Ruben Amorim’.

As well as Glasner, the report adds that ‘the club will assess some of the names they looked at back in the summer of 2024, including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, although there is also appreciation for the job that Enzo Maresca has done at Chelsea.’

For Glasner’s part, there is ‘a feeling that he would prefer to see the season out’ at Crystal Palace but that timing ‘could also work for United’.

The report continues: ‘United will make clear to any candidate that the head coach sits within a wider structure, terms that suddenly became a flashpoint for Amorim given his controversial last press conference. McKenna and Maresca may particularly appeal for such a role.

‘Some sources also maintain that Julian Nagelsmann could have a chance, as the increasingly influential United recruitment director, Christopher Vivell, knows his work well from Red Bull. Nagelsmann may also want a return to club football after the 2026 World Cup with Germany.’

