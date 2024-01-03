Man Utd should ignore panic striker buys and muddle though before The Great Reset

With the January window now open, Manchester United have been linked with several forwards as they make their latest attempt at rescuing a season that has lurched from one disaster to another. But they would be wrong to pursue a move for any of the strikers mentioned.

This is despite the obvious need for additional options up front; only relegation-placed and likely doomed Sheffield United (15) and Burnley (20) have scored fewer Premier League goals than the once-free-scoring Red Devils (22).

Rasmus Hojlund may have been derided for his lack of league goals until his late winner against Aston Villa on Boxing Day but the lack of service from wide players makes it near-impossible for any no.9 to be clinical. It was also an issue last season.

He could certainly use some support up front, preferably from an older and experienced hand to a) pick up some of the slack and b) teach him a thing or two. A functional club would have ensured this was already the case, but United are far from a functional club, and instead left a 20-year-old who missed pre-season to take the burden.

But wait, they had Anthony Martial? Like a cat, the Frenchman is onto his ninth life/season at the club, which thankfully will be his last after it was confirmed his contract would not be renewed before it expires in June.

Again, nearly any other club would have moved on years ago but he was/is Joel Glazer’s favourite player. It is now coming up on three years since he completed 90 minutes in the league.

It is unlikely anyone will pay a fee for Martial this month, and while Marcus Rashford is not an out-and-out striker, United would be better sticking with what they have until the end of the season and their latest ‘summer makeover’.

Why so? Firstly, the once-plentiful coffers at Old Trafford are running on empty, another symptom of the disease that has been the Glazers’ ownership. Revenue has been used to pay off debt, interest and the owners themselves in the form of dividends. Money has been spent without a plan and mostly squandered.

Around £70m was wasted on Jadon Sancho, who looks set to end a sorry spell with United this month by returning on loan to Borussia Dortmund – again, what an indictment of how the club has been run.

The German club will likely pay a minimal percentage of the 23-year-old’s extortionate wages, but that might allow for some wiggle room in the loan market to bring in a forward. It feels unlikely there will be any buyers for Raphael Varane and Casemiro this month and United probably need both for the time being.

All four of the strikers linked to United by the Athletic currently ply their trade in the Bundesliga, but none are suitable.

Thomas Muller and Eric Choupo-Moting being available from Bayern says enough – the Bavarians do not give away players who are still valuable. United should have learned that from Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2015, or even Marcel Sabitzer this time last year.

Both are also the wrong side of 30 and United would be expected to foot a hefty portion of their wages for an entirely pointless five-month stint in the north west.

Timo Werner’s name has been bandied around in recent weeks but, again, it makes little to no sense – he is not prolific, he isn’t an out-and-out striker, United have plenty of left-sided players and he has already proven himself to be unsuited to English football. It also has ‘banter era’ written all over it.

The fourth and final player is of a different profile – Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who has been a revelation this season, scoring 17 in 14 league games to propel his side into third in the table.

He would not be available on loan but does have a release clause of £15.2 million. While United cannot pay silly money at the risk of breaking FFP rules, one would think they could rustle together the spare change to get that done in the next four weeks.

But, again, it would be the wrong decision. The 27-year-old’s current form is like nothing seen before in his career. His only other double-figure league seasons before this breakout campaign were 11 with the German side last season, and 10 with Rennes in 2020/21.

It does not feel sustainable, and he is also away at the African Cup of Nations with Guinea for the next month. If ever a signing felt on brand for United post-2013 though.

That is another reason why United should not make any move for a low-budget, stop-gap, unwanted striker to plug a hole for the next few months: Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team need to get off on the right foot and show they are different to what has come before them.

Fans are tired of panic buys, being swindled by other clubs and agents in the market and players who are purely here for a payday. They will not react well to another being brought in this winter to undoubtedly minimal return on the pitch. Particularly when there is no European football.

United and Ratcliffe should sit tight until the summer and plan for legitimate change at all levels of the football club. Even if that means suffering through another spring Martial collection.