Manchester United have ruled themselves out of the running to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer, despite Erik ten Hag identifying him as a top target.

The Dutch boss wants to sign a proven striker this summer to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund and increase United’s threat in general after they’ve scored just 31 goals in 23 Premier League games this season.

But Ten Hag won’t have Toney to call upon at Old Trafford next season according to Mirror, who reveal Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos chiefs are unwilling to pay over the odds for him.

Brentford slapped a £100m asking price on the Englishman to ward teams off in January, and while that figure may come down slightly in the summer, United are ‘wary of entering a bidding war with Chelsea and Arsenal’, who are are the sides currently leading the race for the striker.

Speaking this week, Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted that he is expecting to lose Toney at the end of the season.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank told Danish magazine Tipsbladet.

“It can be ‘expensive’ to sell your best player, but conversely I also know that this summer he only has one year left on his contract with us.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.”

Frank added: “I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him in a top team.

“This winter, we actually had no bids for him, but it would surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs interested in him.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckon Toney’s price tag will be lower than £100m, but likely won’t be reduced enough for United to consider entering the running, with the Red Devils reportedly seeing £70m as the going rate.

Romano wrote in his Caughtoffside column: ‘Another story that could be relevant for Chelsea, who want to sign a striker this summer, and also for Arsenal, is that Thomas Frank has spoken publicly about Ivan Toney being likely to leave at the end of this season.

‘He’ll have just a year left on his contract, so his price tag will likely be lower than the £100m it would have cost to sign him in January.

‘I think this situation makes sense and I don’t think clubs needed Frank to say that, it’s quite obvious and also one of the reasons why no one wanted to pay that amount of money in January. In the summer it will be different, for sure.’

