According to reports, Manchester United looked past a ‘red flag’ when they invested around £64m plus add-ons to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international joined the Red Devils during the 2023 summer transfer window from Serie A outfit Atalanta in a deal which could be worth around £72m with add-ons.

Man Utd were also linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani in this window, but they splashed out to sign Hojlund as a slightly cheaper alternative after he scored nine Serie A goals in 2022/23.

United needed to sign a second striker to compete with Hojlund, but they used their budget on the 22-year-old and former boss Erik ten Hag had to rely too much on the inexperienced forward last season.

Given those circumstances, Hojlund enjoyed a strong debut season as he scored 16 goals in all competitions, but he has been heavily criticised for his poor form this term.

Before the international break, Hojlund ended his prolonged goal drought, but he only has three goals in his 24 Premier League appearances this season.

With Hojlund and Zirkzee, Man Utd have one of the worst attacks in the Premier League, and they are expected to prioritise a new striker when the summer transfer window opens.

A ‘special report’ from The Telegraph has delved into ‘Man Utd’s data revolution’ and commented on recent failures in the transfer market.

It is noted that ‘the work of a data team is undermined if the red flags they raise – and recommendations they make – are overlooked as decision-makers act out of desperation or indulge a manager’s fancy’.

Man Utd are said to have overpaid to sign Hojlund after they were encouraged to ‘walk away’ on one condition.