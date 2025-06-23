Man Utd: ‘Immature’ Garnacho slammed for latest antics – ‘If I was Fernandes… I’d smash him’

Troy Deeney has urged Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes to “smash” Alejandro Garnacho in training after the winger stirred up controversy by wearing a rival club’s shirt while on holiday.

Garnacho, currently on a break in Ibiza, posted a photo of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt belonging to Marcus Rashford, a move that has infuriated sections of the Man Utd fanbase and baffled pundits.

Rashford, recently on loan at Villa, is also expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, speaking of his desire to play with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

Speaking on talkSPORT, presenter Shebahn Aherne questioned why Garnacho would risk such a public stunt amid uncertainty over his Utd future.

“Did you see that picture of Garnacho wearing the Rashford Villa shirt on holiday? The guy is an absolute wind-up,” she said. “Why would you not try to fall into line when you’re trying to make your way back into the manager’s good books?

“That’s the most immature thing I’ve seen from Garnacho. It’s so immature. I didn’t think you’d get that from Garnacho.

“What are you doing? Why are you trying to wind everyone up and wind up the club that’s paying your wages?”

Former Watford striker Deeney didn’t hold back in his response either.

“They obviously think they’ve got a move lined up. It’s a new generation so I’ve got to be careful not to sound like the old, grumpy man,” he said.

“But he needs a clip around the ear. Give him a clip around the ear. He’s bored and has got no respect.

“If it was me at United, if I was Fernandes, I’d wait until he came back and smash him in training. I genuinely would.

“I’m not even trying to make headlines, I’d smash him and say to him, ‘this is Man United, who do you think you are you little dope?’”

Garnacho was once viewed as one of the club’s brightest young stars but endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign. He fell down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, and the new manager is understood to have told him he is free to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

His limited minutes and unwillingness to adapt tactically, particularly in terms of defensive work rate, have reportedly contributed to Amorim’s decision. Garnacho is believed to be unhappy with his role, and the relationship between player and manager appears strained.

Former Utd full-back Paul Parker recently echoed Deeney’s sentiments, suggesting the time has come for Garnacho to move on.

“Garnacho has to go. There’s no way around it, because things will never work out at Manchester United. He doesn’t have the right mentality, and he doesn’t like to work hard. I don’t think that will ever change,” Parker told Tipsbladet.

“It’s unbelievable because his idol, Ronaldo, was the complete opposite. He worked his ass off, so if Ronaldo really is his idol, then I think he should model himself a bit more on him and do what he does.

“He needs a bit of fresh air, he needs a change of environment, and I think he could benefit from a move to another country.

“Maybe going somewhere else will help him grow up and take on some responsibility. I think it’s become clear that his family isn’t good for him when it comes to football, so maybe a move with a new agent and some new advisors could help him too.”

Both Napoli and Chelsea are said to be monitoring Garnacho’s situation, with Utd open to negotiating a sale if the right bid comes in. As it stands, few would be surprised if the Villa shirt incident proves to be one of his final acts as a Utd player.