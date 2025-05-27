Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘met the terms’ to sign Matheus Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves after having a ‘request rejected’.

The Brazil international has emerged as a top target for Man Utd this summer as they look to strengthen in their No.10 department.

One of Man Utd’s summer priorities is to sign a new No.10 as they were severely lacking in forward areas during the 2024/25 campaign.

The No.10 position is key in Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-4-3 formation, but most of Man Utd’s current options – barring Amad Diallo and Mason Mount – are unsuited to this system.

Cunha would arguably be an upgrade on United’s current options as he is coming off a superb season for Premier League strugglers Wolves. He has 17 goals and six assists for the club this season in all competitions.

The 26-year-old would be a ready-made solution for Man Utd and recent reports have indicated that he is nearing a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are coming off a disastrous season as they finished 15th in the Premier League, but this potential transfer proves that they, somewhat undeservingly, can still attract statement signings on name value alone.

Cunha is available for £62.5m as there is a release clause in his deal and a report over the weekend claimed he has ‘agreed a contract’ ahead of a switch to Man Utd.

However, a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein on Tuesday evening claimed Man Utd have ‘asked to pay the £62.5m release clause over five years, but Wolves expect two years’ in their ‘opening offer’.

A follow-up report from journalist Ben Jacobs revealed Man Utd’s ‘immediate’ response to having this request denied.

Jacobs tweeted: “Can also reveal United immediately tried for four instalments after seeing their request to pay in five rejected.

“Wolves have made it clear multiple times today that United must trigger the clause and are now waiting for this to happen. Deal not thought to be under any threat.”

After playing silly b*ggers, Man Utd reportedly caved as an update posted within an hour of Jacobs’ “four instalments” claim revealed they have “met the terms”.

He said: “Breaking: Manchester United have met the terms of Matheus Cunha’s release clause and have been given permission to finalise the transfer.

“Cunha now has permission to undergo his medical.”

More to follow…