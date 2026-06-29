Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

A new report has claimed that Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury should ‘not’ have a ‘major impact’ on Manchester United’s transfer plans.

Man Utd are active in the transfer market because they need recruits in various positions ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick‘s side need extra cover in the goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back and left-wing departments, but their overwhelming priority is to revamp their midfield with as many as three signings.

The Red Devils have already struck a deal to land Atalanta star Ederson Silva for £38m, but it has emerged that they also want West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes and potentially one more midfielder.

And United’s plans could have been complicated by Ugarte suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup becuase they had hoped to raise funds with his sale.

It had been assumed that Ugarte’s injury would force Man Utd to change their transfer plans, but The Sun are reporting that this is not the case.

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According to the report, Man Utd ‘do not expect Ugarte’s serious knee injury to have a major impact on their transfer business’, though they have three potential replacements in mind.

‘The intention to shift Ugarte was with a view to signing a third central midfielder, with a deal already agreed for Ederson and United keen on Mateus Fernandes at West Ham. ‘With Ugarte now unsellable and unplayable, an extra midfield incoming is more pressing. Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have all been tracked. United also want to bring in a left-sided player, a forward and a back-up goalkeeper.’

Marcus Rashford update emerges

A sale for Ugarte is off the table, but they could sell Rashford instead to raise funds following his impressive loan spell at Barcelona.

READ MORE: Chelsea give Man Utd chance to sign Real Madrid star as door opens for ‘dream’ transfer

A permanent move to Barcelona looks unlikely following their move for Anthony Gordon, but he has been linked with other Premier League and European clubs in recent weeks.

Alternatively, Rashford could return to Man Utd and play a part for his boyhood club next season.

And the report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘prepared to let it play out’ with Rashford, though their ‘private preference has been to sell him this summer’.

Still, if a deal does not come off, ‘Rashford is expected to report for pre-season training once his post-World Cup three-week break has ended’, but it ‘remains to be seen whether he would want to reconcile with United’.

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