Man Utd warning over ‘imposter’ Dave Brailsford ‘crawling through the doors’ with his ‘nonsense’

Sir David Brailsford has been condemned as an “imposter” in football as he prepares to play a significant role at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s second in command.

Brailsford, who rose to fame through his role with Team Sky in cycline, has been working with Ligue 1 side Nice and has been tasked with reviewing the whole United setup as his first job at Old Trafford, and will be given a seat on the board by Ratcliffe.

But Dean Saunders isn’t convinced Brailsford’s skills are transferable, insisting he won’t be able to “get inside a footballer’s mind”.

“It needs a complete reshuffle again but I wouldn’t have a cycling expert doing it for me, I’d have an expert in football,” Saunders said on talkSPORT Breakfast.

Host Jamie O’Hara asked who he was talking about and Saunders replied: “Dave Brailsford, who’s the guru with cyclists in the Tour de France and the Olympics, and his motto is ‘Can I get an extra one per cent out of everything?’

“Fair enough in cycling, but when you’ve got to find out who’s lying to you in football, like agents and other clubs and players, everybody lies to you, so experience makes you listen to the right people.

“You cannot come into football and think because it worked in cycling you’re going to takeover a football club and get inside a footballer’s mind. They’re not cyclists, it’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport.

“You try and get in [Jadon] Sancho’s mind! You think Dave Brailsford is going to get inside Sancho’s mind and get one per cent out of him? The only thing he’s going to make him do is play better at PlayStation.

“In football, you know what to eat, and the determination comes from your stomach and your head. How determined are you? That gets you a seven out of 10 every week?

“You can get as many laptops out as you like – and heart rate monitors – I’ve done it all! We’ve had sports psychologists. It’s all nonsense!

“It’s about a footballer, what’s inside your stomach, and what’s inside your head that makes you a top player. What you eat, you can add a little bit. The manager’s tactics, that adds a little bit to it. But don’t get hoodwinked by all these impostors in football, because if all the money was in rugby, they’d be in rugby! They crawl in through the doors and edge their way into the club, and earn £300,000 a year for doing nothing.”

