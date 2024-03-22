Man Utd: ‘Impressed’ Ratcliffe makes immediate decision on Ten Hag’s future; Southgate ‘one of many’

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been ‘impressed’ by Erik ten Hag since completing his takeover deal last month, according to reports.

The Red Devils came back twice from a goal down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in extra time on Sunday as Ten Hag’s side moved into the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Coventry City.

Erik ten Hag to continue as Man Utd manager?

Ten Hag had a brilliant first season in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish.

But this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and currently sixth in the Premier League, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Despite reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup, the season has been a disappointment overall so far and Ten Hag has Sir Jim Ratcliffe casting a shadow over his potential future at the club.

Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers last month and has now taken charge of football operations at the club.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate in the Premier League: 24 damning statistics which Manchester United should see

But The Guardian insist that ‘Erik ten Hag is to remain as Manchester United manager until at least the end of the season, with the Dutchman so far impressing Sir Jim Ratcliffe.’

It is understood ‘that the assessment of Ratcliffe – who oversees the club’s football operations – and his key lieutenant, Sir Dave Brailsford, is that Ten Hag should be given until the end of the term before any long-term decision is made regarding his future’.

The former Ajax manager has even been ‘involved in discussions regarding the squad and planning for the summer transfer market as Ratcliffe and Brailsford wish to allow him maximum input’.

Ratcliffe is aware that finding a replacement for the Man Utd boss would be ‘a challenge’ despite reports linking the Red Devils to England manager Gareth Southgate this week.

But The Guardian adds that Southgate is just a ‘candidate’ and the former Middlesbrough boss is ‘one of many in the game who enjoy this status’.

Harry Maguire: I want Southgate to stay in England role

Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire would like to Southgate remain in his role as England manager with his ccontract expiring at the end of this year.

When asked if he wants to see Southgate remain in his Three Lions role, Maguire said: “Yes, definitely.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen after the Euros, I don’t know if he knows what’s going to happen.

“But I feel like what he’s done from when he first took over this job to where we are at now, we’ve taken huge strides and he’s a massive part of that.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford in line to equal Jermain Defoe’s unwanted England record