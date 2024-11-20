Man Utd ‘improve’ offer after Amorim ‘requests’ to sign ‘incredible’ star; Barcelona ‘ask for clause’
According to reports, Manchester United have ‘significantly improved’ their offer to sign Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde.
The Red Devils have been linked with several potential signings following Ruben Amorim’s arrival. He has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
Amorim could do with adding to his squad in January, but it has been reported that he will have a ‘tight budget’ in the winter window.
This has not prevented Spanish media from outlandishly suggesting Man Utd are preparing to make a big-money signing in January.
Man Utd have been regularly linked with Kounde in recent months and are said to have made an improved offer for the France international.
The 26-year-old was targeted by Premier League clubs but Barcelona won the race to sign him from Sevilla during the 2022 summer transfer window.
The versatile defender is capable of playing at right-back and centre-back and has been a sensational signing for Barcelona. He has already surpassed 100 appearances for the La Liga giants.
Kounde’s performances have seemingly not gone unnoticed as new Man Utd head coach Amorim has ‘requested’ the defender.
The report claims Man Utd ‘made a £37m offer’ to Barcelona in the summer and this bid was swiftly rejected.
Despite this, United have decided to ‘significantly improve their proposal’ as they are ‘aware that the Frenchman has revalued himself thanks to the incredible performances he has carried out under Hansi Flick’.
United ‘have shown themselves ready to put on the table a total of 68 million euros (around £56m) to get him to leave Camp Nou and try his luck in the Premier League’. However, it’s noted that ‘the answer they have received’ from Barcelona ‘has been the same’ as in the summer.
It is pointed out that Barcelona ‘will not negotiate’ as they are ‘no longer willing to get rid’ of Kounde. Amorim has also been ‘warned’ that there is only ‘one way’ to sign him.
‘He is considered a fundamental pillar and an essential piece. They couldn’t be more pleased with the change in attitude and improved performance that he has experienced, and he has gone from being heavily questioned to becoming one of the leaders of the squad. For this reason, they do not consider studying any offer that may come for him.
‘Barcelona consider that right now there is no one on the market who can replace the defender born in 1998, and this forces the Red Devils to have to think of other alternatives.
‘Laporta has warned Amorim and Ratcliffe, and the only way that exists right now to get Koundé out of Barça is by paying the full amount of his termination clause, which is 1000 million.
‘A prohibitive figure, which has caused United to forget about him.’