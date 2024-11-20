Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Man Utd game on Sunday.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘significantly improved’ their offer to sign Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde.

The Red Devils have been linked with several potential signings following Ruben Amorim’s arrival. He has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Amorim could do with adding to his squad in January, but it has been reported that he will have a ‘tight budget’ in the winter window.

This has not prevented Spanish media from outlandishly suggesting Man Utd are preparing to make a big-money signing in January.

Man Utd have been regularly linked with Kounde in recent months and are said to have made an improved offer for the France international.

The 26-year-old was targeted by Premier League clubs but Barcelona won the race to sign him from Sevilla during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The versatile defender is capable of playing at right-back and centre-back and has been a sensational signing for Barcelona. He has already surpassed 100 appearances for the La Liga giants.

READ: Ruben Amorim secures early ‘victory’ over Arne Slot as sacking ‘demanded’ and subtle messages sent



Kounde’s performances have seemingly not gone unnoticed as new Man Utd head coach Amorim has ‘requested’ the defender.

The report claims Man Utd ‘made a £37m offer’ to Barcelona in the summer and this bid was swiftly rejected.

Despite this, United have decided to ‘significantly improve their proposal’ as they are ‘aware that the Frenchman has revalued himself thanks to the incredible performances he has carried out under Hansi Flick’.

United ‘have shown themselves ready to put on the table a total of 68 million euros (around £56m) to get him to leave Camp Nou and try his luck in the Premier League’. However, it’s noted that ‘the answer they have received’ from Barcelona ‘has been the same’ as in the summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd offer ‘disruptive influence’ facing Ruben Amorim ‘axe’ in ‘swap deal’ to ‘close dream signing’

👉 Man Utd make Liverpool target ‘top’ priority after Amorim demand; two mooted exits to ease ‘issue’

👉 ‘Convinced’ £58m Tottenham star expects Man Utd offer amid ‘excellent’ Ruben Amorim relationship

It is pointed out that Barcelona ‘will not negotiate’ as they are ‘no longer willing to get rid’ of Kounde. Amorim has also been ‘warned’ that there is only ‘one way’ to sign him.