A Manchester United player has reportedly played a role in stopping his club getting hijacked for a star forward, who they will bid again for soon.

United have improved their attack already this summer, after they were very underwhelming in the Premier League last season. The top goalscorers scored just eight goals, and between strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, just seven were scored.

Matheus Cunha has come through the door in a £62.5million transfer, and if Bryan Mbeumo follows, United’s attack will look much stronger.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Brentford forward of late, as it’s been revealed he wants to play at Old Trafford.

But Tottenham moves have thrown a spanner into the works, as they have hired Mbeumo’s former boss, Thomas Frank, and it’s believed the forward is now intrigued by a transfer there.

But according to Sky Sports, United are ‘relaxed’ about the pursuit, despite knowing Spurs are giving them competition.

The report suggests Mbeumo is leaving towards United, and after their last bid for the forward was rejected, they are ‘expected’ to go back in for him soon.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana might have had a say in whether Mbeumo lands at Old Trafford or not. The Manchester Evening News have reported that the United man ‘has advised’ his international team-mate to join the club.

It’s suggested that the Cameroon keeper has swayed Mbeumo in the direction of United.

Onana has played with the forward on 15 occasions for the national team, winning seven of those. They did not play together in the recent international fixtures, though.

Whether Onana is still at United to play with Mbeumo once he arrives remains to be seen. The United goalkeeper was at fault for a number of goals last season, and as a result, his club are being linked with a number of new stoppers.

Emi Martinez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are among them. It has recently been stated that United have ‘initiated’ direct talks for Aston Villa keeper Martinez, and it’s believed he is eager to make the move to Old Trafford.

If he joined, he’d certainly be a better option than Onana, and the Cameroonian would not want to be second choice, so might well leave Old Trafford in search of opportunities, which it seems will be available to him in Saudi Arabia.

