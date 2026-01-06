Man Utd ‘in favour of a new sporting director’ as Wilcox future becomes unclear after Amorim sack

Man Utd co-owners INEOS are looking to appoint a new sporting director after making the decision to sack Ruben Amorim on Monday, according to reports.

The Red Devils chose to end Amorim’s time at Old Trafford on Monday morning after Man Utd came from a goal down to draw against Leeds on Sunday.

Amorim burst into a rant against the club’s hierarchy after the match against Leeds but Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph revealed on Monday that a decision to sack the head coach was made last week.

Wallace claimed that Man Utd made the decision ‘before the draw with Leeds United on Sunday, after a meeting between Amorim and Jason Wilcox’ which made it clear that his position was ‘unsustainable’.

He added: ‘Wilcox had intended the meeting to be a positive look at the evolution of the team but when the system was raised – Amorim’s go-to 3-4-3 formation – the Portuguese coach “blew up”, according to sources.’

Before Wallace continued: ‘The feeling at the club was that as soon as Amorim found himself under pressure he went back to his favoured system – whether it was suitable or not for the opposition. His angry reaction to Wilcox’s observations indicated to the club hierarchy that he had taken United as far as he could.’

Amorim’s frustration boiled over in public on Sunday when he declared: “I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, is not [Antonio] Conte, is not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.”

Journalist Romain Molina, who has written reports/investigations for The Guardian, The New York Times, BBC, CNN and other outlets, insists that Man Utd are ready to employ a new sporting director – but he is unsure whether that will impact Wilcox’s future.

Molina wrote on X: ‘INEOS is in favour of a new sporting director for Manchester United (no idea whether this means Jason Wilcox will be leaving soon or whether they will work together)’

