Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves says Ruben Amorim needs to find a winning formula with the Red Devils “in a relegation battle”.

Man Utd were miserable in defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day, with two second-half goals downing Amorim’s men at Molineux.

Wolves looked rejuvenated under new head coach Vitor Pereira, while any new manager bounce Man Utd had with Amorim is gone.

The Portuguese will be given time at Old Trafford but recent results have been horrendous and transfer activity in January is badly needed.

It is unclear if Man Utd have the funds or financial flexibility to spend in the winter transfer window, however.

What is certain is that Amorim does not have the right players for his 3-4-2-1 system, with Bruno Fernandes struggling to find his feet and others simply underperforming.

Transitional period or not, This Is Manchester United We’re Talking About and Amorim still has a very expensive squad at his disposal.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League having lost four of their last five. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by (lads it’s) Tottenham last week.

Plenty of criticism has been thrown Man Utd’s way but the club’s former midfielder Hargreaves says he saw a defeat at Wolves coming.

“I saw it coming before the game,” he said.

“As soon as I saw the team, I said this won’t be easy. And it wasn’t. They don’t create any sense of play, they don’t look like scoring.

“Look, he’s (Amorim) got his way of playing.

“He has been successful there at Sporting, but right now, this team needs to find a way to get some form of results.

“Right now, they don’t look like they could get a result anywhere. This is a team that’s in a relegation battle.”

He added: “At some point, you need to watch Manchester United and know who’s gonna play.

“Right now, you never know who’s gonna play because there’s so many different players rotating all the time.

“I think for him, it would be a lot easier to say, these are my guys who are on form, these 14, 15, but right now, there’s nothing.”

