According to a report, Manchester United have been in ‘secret talks’ with several managers over replacing Erik ten Hag.

Dutch manager Ten Hag is under severe pressure with Man Utd winless (but also unbeaten) in the Europa League and 12th in the Premier League with three wins and three losses from their opening eight matches.

New Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe held discussions with several managers in the summer but ultimately extended Ten Hag’s contract after failing to reach an agreement with his top targets.

The former Ajax boss was expected to lose his job at the end of last season but rescued himself by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Man Utd hold ‘secret talks’ amid interest in four managers

Man Utd’s start to the season has seen all of the same speculation return and a report from the Daily Mail says Ratcliffe and his minions have been in ‘secret talks with a number of managers over replacing Ten Hag’.

The website reported earlier this week that Man Utd spoke to ex-Barcelona head coach Xavi last week, while Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic ‘also on the list of potential targets’.

Another interesting name in the picture is Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, who is ‘under strong consideration’.

Ratcliffe and co have ‘resumed their search for a replacement behind the scenes’ amid ‘doubts’ over Ten Hag.

These talks do not mean Ten Hag is guaranteed to be sacked but the Dutchman definitely needs to turn things around quickly if he wants to be in a job this Christmas.

The report adds:

United are said to have spoken to former Barca boss Xavi twice in recent months. The 44-year-old has been out of working since leaving the Nou Camp in the summer and is known to be reluctant to coach another club in Spain.

Amorim is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, although he has been widely touted as Pep Guardiola’s replacement at Manchester City after they confirmed that Hugo Viana, his director of football at Sporting Lisbon, will succeed Txiki Begiristain at the Etihad at the end of the season.

Frank’s exciting brand of football has won him a lot of admirers at Old Trafford, even though Brentford were beaten by Ten Hag’s side there last weekend.

The Dane was among a number of candidates who spoke to United in the summer – including Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Marco Silva – so it’s possible that other names will come into the frame again. Ten Hag’s assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy could step in at short notice, and Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter are still out of work.