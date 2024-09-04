According to reports, Galatasaray are ‘in talks with Manchester United’ over a deal to sign Casemiro on a season-long loan.

Man Utd paid over £60million to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022 after failing to convince Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong to join.

The Brazilian was outstanding in his first season at Old Trafford as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

After such a promising start to life in England, the 32-year-old was very poor in 2023/24 and was expected to leave in the summer transfer window.

The window in England and Saudi Arabia has now closed but there is still a chance that Casemiro leaves with Turkish clubs still allowed to sign players.

Galatasaray ‘in talks with Man Utd’ over Casemiro signing

A transfer to Galatasaray could be on the cards as reports in Turkey claim that they ‘want to strengthen its midfield line’.

The Super Lig giants are interested in signing American international Weston McKennie from Juventus but have also ‘contacted’ Casemiro.

It is claimed that Galatasaray ‘are in talks with Man Utd to loan Casemiro for one year’.

This would be an ideal scenario for the Red Devils if Gala agree to pay the player’s wages.

Casemiro reportedly earns north of £300,000 a week and has two years left on his Old Trafford contract, which includes the option to extend until 2027.

Signed on extraordinary wages for four years at the age of 30, the arrival of Casemiro was heavily debated and is a deal new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly used as an example to emphasise the club’s poor transfer business in recent years.

One of Casemiro’s worst performances in a Man Utd shirt came against Liverpool on Sunday.

He lost the ball in the build-up for both of the Reds’ first-half goals and was substituted for 20-year-old Toby Collyer at the break.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag was forced to deny rumours that Casemiro had left Old Trafford at half time, but with new signing Manuel Ugarte paraded to the fans before kick-off it remains to be seen what role he has considering a number of poor performances last season and now this.

“I met him after the game in the dressing room, so he didn’t leave the stadium at half-time,” Ten Hag said.

“Why I subbed him was because we are 2-0 down against an opponent as Liverpool, with their qualities, they are very good.

“We had to take risks because we want to bounce back, then you need players in midfield to cover ground, therefore we put Toby Collyer on the pitch.

“I think that in football everyone has to take responsibility. I’m sure he is a great character and he won everything in his career that you can imagine. I am sure he will keep contributing to our team and Casemiro is always winning so he will be there.”

