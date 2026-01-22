According to reports, Manchester United are ‘in talks’ over re-signing Mason Greenwood, while an update has emerged regarding Bruno Fernandes.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was expected to be a key player for his boyhood club for most of his career.

However, Man Utd had no choice but to offload Greenwood after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued the case against Greenwood as the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Man Utd also conducted an internal investigation into the matter and they faced a PR disaster by keeping Greenwood, who was sent on loan to La Liga side Getafe in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Greenwood impressed on the pitch for Getafe and joined Marseille in the 2024 summer transfer window for around £26m.

Man Utd sold Greenwood below his market value, but they have a couple of clauses in their favour, including a 50% sell-on clause and a potential buy-back clause.

The 24-year-old has 42 goals and 12 assists in his 63 appearances for Marseille over the past 18 months and has been heavily linked with moves elsewhere, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among those linked with him.

These possibilities would benefit Man Utd financially as they would stand to receive an extra £25m+ with their sell-on clause, but a new report from Football Insider claims they are ‘in talks’ over ‘bringing Greenwood back’ to the club.

Man Utd chiefs should hang their heads in shame if there is any truth to this report and it would still be a PR nightmare if they or another English side sanctions his return to the Premier League.

The report from Football Insider adds: ‘Man United officials have internally discussed the idea of bringing Mason Greenwood back to the club, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Red Devils included a buy-back clause when they sold the 24-year-old right winger to Marseille in the summer of 2024, where they can sign the attacker for a knockdown fee less than his worth in the current market.’

This deal is surely unlikely, but Man Utd are far more likely to sign at least two midfielders in the summer and could sell captain Bruno Fernandes to raise funds for these moves.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League over the past year, but a new report from ESPN claims the Red Devils are keen for him to remain at the club beyond this season.

The report explains: ‘Manchester United are planning talks with captain Bruno Fernandes about his future ahead of the World Cup with club bosses poised to tell the midfielder they want to keep him at Old Trafford for at least one more year, sources have told ESPN.

‘Fernandes came close to joining Al Hilal last summer and there is expected to be more interest in the Portugal international at the end of the current campaign. However, the club’s preference is to keep their captain in what will be another transitional summer with a new permanent manager set to arrive to replace Ruben Amorim.’