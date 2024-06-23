According to reports, Manchester United are ‘in talks’ to sign Spain international Alvaro Morata as their ‘three top targets’ have been revealed.

Man Utd are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window following Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s takeover of the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils underperformed during the 2023/24 campaign en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League and upgrades are required in various positions.

One of Ratcliffe’s priorities will be to sign a new striker as Man Utd are short in that area of the pitch.

Rasmus Hojlund impressed after joining Man Utd for £64m last summer as he scored 16 goals in his 43 appearances across all competitions. But the Denmark international would benefit from having a striker to compete with.

It has been widely reported that Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is being targeted, but according to reports in Turkey, Man Utd are ‘in talks’ with Atletico Madrid over signing Morata.

The 31-year-old – who scored 24 goals in his 72 appearances for Chelsea – has shone since returning to Atletico Madrid in 2022 but his future is in doubt as there is a £10m release clause in his contract.

His performances at Euro 2024 are boosting his chances of getting a move as the Spain international is attracting ‘interest’ from Man Utd, Dortmund, Juventus, Fenerbahce and Roma.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd’s ‘three top targets’ this summer are Joshua Kimmich, Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan David.

‘Rabiot’s Juventus future is uncertain as he nears the end of his contract, and Erik ten Hag is understood to have made the Frenchman his priority in midfield, though Kimmich is also appreciated in case Rabiot ends up not being available. ‘Kimmich is also facing some uncertainty over his future at Bayern Munich due to the fact that he has a year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and doesn’t seem any closer to signing a new deal. ‘Rabiot was also a target for Ten Hag in his first summer as United manager, only for the club to miss out on the player at the time, moving to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid instead. ‘Ten Hag is also keen to bring in a new striker, however, and it seems Lille ace David is on the agenda, though he’s also been approached by Chelsea after impressing in Ligue 1 down the years.’

