According to reports, Manchester United have increased their asking price for Marcus Rashford, while Ruben Amorim has ‘made a decision’ on his return.

Rashford left Man Utd during this year’s winter transfer window as he joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy.

The England international’s form dramatically declined after he scored 30 goals for Man Utd in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that the appointment of Amorim would help to kickstart Rashford’s career at Old Trafford, but the pair butted heads en route to him leaving in January.

Rashford’s performances have picked up in recent weeks as he’s earned an England recall, but it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will make his move permanent this summer.

It’s been widely reported that the buy option is set at around £40m, but a report from The Daily Star claims Man Utd want £60m for their academy product.

The report also claims Amorim has ‘made a decision’ on his future and has ‘refused to give Rashford a lifeline’.

‘Ruben Amorim will not offer Marcus Rashford a Manchester United lifeline this summer. ‘And United bosses will look to strike a permanent deal with Aston Villa for Rashford in the region of £60m.’

Rasmus Hojlund is also linked with an exit from Man Utd and Fabrizio Romano claims “clubs are starting to reach out” to the club about the forward.

“Man Utd are really planning to bring in an important striker in the summer transfer window and so I’m told that clubs are starting to reach out to Man Utd and people close to Hojlund to understand his availability for the summer, how much he could cost,” Romano said.

“There is interest in Hojlund and there could be movement.

“If Man Utd, as we expect, will bring in an important striker in the summer, let’s see what happens with Hojlund because there are clubs that are really interested and, in terms of money, in case Man Utd receive a good proposal it could be an opportunity.

“So Hojlund is going to be one to watch in the summer transfer window with interest from several countries, including Italy, where he did very well as an Atalanta player before joining.”