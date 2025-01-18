Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United have received an ‘increased offer’ for winger Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea.

The Red Devils are looking to sell pricey assets to raise funds for their rebuild and Garnacho is one player they are considering offers for.

The 20-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man Utd after he joined the Premier League giants from Atletico Madrid, so he would be a pure profit sale.

Several European sides are linked with Garnacho, who has been in and out of the team following Ruben Amorim’s arrival towards the end of last year.

There are doubts surrounding Garnacho’s ability to fit into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system and they would certainly be better off selling him than fellow academy product Kobbie Mainoo.

Serie A giants Napoli are understood to be the main contenders in the race to sign Garnacho, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea. They are in the market for a winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has blown Premier League stars out of the water to become this month’s most expensive signing.

Antonio Conte’s side have reportedly ‘increased their offer’ for Garnacho to 55 million euros from 40 million euros, though Man Utd are still holding out for around 70 million euros.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will budge on their asking price, but Garnacho has reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Napoli over a five-year contract and a salary worth roughly three million euros.

Italian journalist Francesco Modugno has hit out at Man Utd over their demands as he reckons Garnacho “wouldn’t be a starter” for Napoli.

“Garnacho is at the top of Napoli’s list, but if he were to land in Campania he wouldn’t be a starter,” Modugno said.

“No new signing would come to Naples to be a starter. Manchester United is asking for €70m for Garnacho? For the Campania club he is worth about half that.

“This means that for €70m the Neapolitans won’t even negotiate. If the request is instead equal to €50m the Neapolitans may decide to talk about it.”

Left-back Tyrell Malacia may also be nearing the exit door as he needs regular game time after recovering from injury.

A report in the Netherlands claims has an ‘agreement’ to leave on loan this month, though it is not revealed which club is set to land the injury-prone defender.