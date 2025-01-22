According to reports, Manchester United have ‘indicated’ that they are ‘making an increased bid’ to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils have been focused on outings this month as INEOS look to raise funds for potential signings, but they could make a couple of additions before the transfer window closes.

Ruben Amorim‘s priority is to sign a natural left wing-back and Dorgu has reportedly emerged as one of their preferred options.

The 20-year-old has already made 56 appearances for Serie A outfit Lecce since breaking through for his boyhood club at the start of last season.

The Denmark international has four goal involvements in his 20 Serie A outings this term and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Man Utd are reportedly leading the race to sign Dorgu and have a ‘basic agreement’ in place, though they have to iron out a couple of issues to complete a deal.

Man Utd and Lecce remain apart on Dorgu’s valuation, but a report from GiveMeSport claims they have ‘indicated they are set to make an improved bid for Dorgu’.

While it’s noted that they are ‘set to test Lecce’s resolve with an improved bid’, it is also revealed that they are willing to ‘walk away’ amid competition from Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur.

‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have indicated they are poised to head back to the negotiating table with a fresh offer worth close to £30million for Dorgu, having had their opening proposal in the region of £25million including add-ons rejected on Tuesday night, but they may walk away if their next bid is not accepted.’

