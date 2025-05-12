Jonathan Tah has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United are reportedly ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Bayer Leverkusen Jonathan Tah on a free transfer ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and now sit 16th in the Premier League after West Ham condemned them to their 17th defeat of the season on Sunday.

The Europa League could be their saving grace after a brilliant Mason Mount brace last week helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

The Red Devils are set to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves having agreed to trigger his £62.5m release clause, while teenage striker Enzo Kana-Biyik will join from Le Havre.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, the United bosses are also ‘growing increasingly confident’ of striking a deal for Tah as a third summer signing.

The 29-year-old has made 401 appearances for Leverkusen in ten years at the club, winning 35 caps for Germany in the process, but has reached the end of his time at the club with his contract expiring at the end of next month.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the defender, but United believe his ‘long-standing ambition’ to play in the Premier League gives them a good chance of landing him this summer.

That report comes amid United ‘optimism’ that they will beat Chelsea to the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich.

It’s claimed the 22-year-old – who’s scored 12 Premier League goals this season – is ‘close to a decision’ and is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Man Utd.

Delap’s stance is reportedly based on him being ‘keen on a return to the North East’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on X, claiming a win against Spurs in the Europa League would given them another advantage.

Jacobs said: “Manchester United are optimistic of signing Liam Delap if they win the #UEL.

“United and Chelsea are currently the two leading Premier League clubs considering triggering Liam Delap’s £30m clause, which is active now Ipswich are relegated.

“Delap is waiting to see who gets what at the end of the season, but #MUFC have made a strong pitch already. He is the number one striker target, and United have the financial means to sign both Delap and Matheus Cunha early in the window if they can reach an agreement with both players.

“Chelsea have a number of striker options with Delap well-known to Enzo Maresca and #CFC’s recruitment team.

“Delap wants to make a decision before he leaves for the Under-21 European Championship.”