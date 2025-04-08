Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing Southampton winger Tyler Dibling to the club.

Southampton became the first league team in the country to be relegated, and given their dismal showing, there is not expected to be too many outgoings in the summer.

However, 19-year-old Dibling is one of their players garnering attention. He has played 27 games for the Saints this season, scoring two goals.

Dibling, who came through Saint’s academy having joined from Chelsea, is the one bright spark in what has been a miserable season at St Mary’s but he will almost certainly leave in the summer.

Now, Manchester United are reported to have joined the ace, according to CaughtOffside. They say that Dibling should be available for £40 million and is not keen on signing a new contract with United becoming ‘increasingly keen’ on the player.

United are not the only team interested in the player though with Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham and RB Leipzig reportedly interested in his services.

Dibling has a contract until 2027, prompting Southampton to reportedly put a £100 million price tag on him, but it seems unlikely anyone would be willing to pay that much.

If Dibling does head out the door, the money Southampton make will surely be used on a much-needed rebuild with the club facing becoming the worst team in Premier League history.

They have already dispatched with Ivan Juric, who lost 12 out of his 14 games in charge of the team, and Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana will take over in the interim.

The job of finding the next boss falls to recently appointed technical director Johannes Spors and former Huddeefsifled manager David Wagener is said to be in the running.

As for Manchester United, they too will likely see some wingers depart in the summer with Jadon Sancho expected to move to Chelsea. The future of Marcus Rashford is also up in the air as the 27-year-old has done well on loan at Aston Villa but struggled during his latter years at Old Trafford.

Antony is another player who has performed whilst out on loan at Sevilla and it seems likely the former Ajax player will continue at United.