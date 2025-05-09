Manchester United are plotting an incredible move for Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose ‘continuity is in doubt’ at the Parcs des Princes.

United are scouring the market for alternatives to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir after a difficult season for the stoppers at Old Trafford.

A number of high-profile errors from Onana, most notably in the Europa League first leg against Lyon, led to Amorim drop the Cameroon international from the starting XI, with his understudy failing to convince between the sticks either.

Transfer expert Romano told GIVEMESPORT this week that Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a potential option after an outstanding season for Torino.

‘Goalkeeper is not an urgent priority compared to other positions in the team, but for sure it is one of many roles Man United want to cover in the summer. ‘Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has recently been added to the list at Man United also with initial contacts made to explore a potential summer move, based on the price tag wanted by the Italian club for their Serbian goalkeeper.’

It was later claimed that United’s interest sent Torino owner, Urbana Cairo, into a state of ‘panic’ as he pushes the goalkeeper to sign a new deal, either to remain beyond the summer or increase his release clause, which currently stands at just €20m (£17m).

But a report from Spanish outlet Nacional suggests United are setting their sights far higher – just about as high as they can get in fact – as Red Devils bosses reportedly see PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma as ‘a market opportunity and would be willing to present an offer close to €60m (£51m) to ensure his signing’.

Donnarumma was the scourge of Arsenal in the Champions League, pulling off a number of magnificent saves across the two legs to set up a final meeting with Inter Milan at the end of this month.

A move away seems unlikely, particularly to United, but the report claims his ‘continuity is in doubt’ as his contract expires in 2026.

Asked about his future after his standout performance this week, Donnarumma said: “I’m under contract for one more year… it’s up to the club. If PSG want me to stay, I’m gonna stay.

“We just have to sign the new contract. But it’s up to the club.”

United are thought to be near the front of the queue to pounce on the 26-year-old if a new contract isn’t forthcoming.

The report adds: