Man Utd take ‘incredible’ Ruben Amorim sack stance after ‘lost puppy’ demeanour at Man City

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim still ‘retains the support’ of the Red Devils hierarchy despite his poor start to the new season, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Man City on Sunday with Man Utd dropping to 14th in the Premier League table after one win, one draw and two losses from their first four matches.

Amorim could only guide Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the 2024/25 campaign, while they also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning they didn’t qualify for any European competitions.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS decided to stick with Amorim for this season and provided him with over £200m worth of new players.

Man Utd invested heavily in their attack with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko joining, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens also arrived.

There is no hiding place for Amorim this season with a report earlier this month claiming that failure to qualify for Europe would be ‘fatal’ for the Portuguese head coach.

READ: Amorim sack moves closer as he goads Man Utd into action after derby mauling

Phil Foden gave Man City a first-half lead against Man Utd on Sunday before two well-taken finishes from Erling Haaland gave the Citizens a comfortable victory over the Red Devils.

That result heaped more pressure on Amorim to turn around their poor start to the season with Chelsea, who have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, up next.

But the Manchester Evening News claim that Amorim ‘retains the support of the Manchester United hierarchy despite the club’s worst start to a season in 33 years’.

The report adds: ‘A source close to Amorim admits it is “incredible” that his position is not under genuine threat despite 16 defeats in the 31 league matches.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 3-0 Man Utd: Haaland, Foden, Doku joy, but more grim United misery

👉 Man Utd are ‘corrupting gas’ that ruins every player and manager

👉 Rashford ‘wonder’ moment and ‘fantastic’ Onana debut rub salt into weeping Man Utd wounds



Contributors in the Mailbox haven’t minced their words on Amorim with one insisting that the Man Utd head coach ‘looks like a lost puppy dog’.

Addressing speculation about his position, Amorim told reporters on Sunday: “Guys, I understand that and I accept. It is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things – you have no idea what happened during these months – but I accept that. I am not going to change.”

“When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man. We will talk about that every game that we lose. I don’t believe in that, in the system, or whatever. I believe in my way and I am going to play my way until I want to change.

“My message is that I am going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. That was always the same message.

“It is not my decision, the rest (on whether United change manager). Until I am here, I will do my best. I really want to win games. I am suffering more than them.”

READ NEXT: No team worse than Man Utd in Premier League table since Amorim arrived