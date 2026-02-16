Man Utd ‘weigh up’ incredible summer transfer for Liverpool starter as Reds consider sale

Man Utd are looking at the possibility of signing Alexis Mac Allister from arch-rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been far from their best this season with Arne Slot’s side currently sixth in the Premier League after winning the title last term.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window with players like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike joining in big-money deals.

Many of the top performers from last season, like Mac Allister, who was in the PFA Team of the Year, have been disappointing in many matches this term.

And there have been claims recently that Liverpool will conduct a ‘full review’ into Mac Allister’s performance at the end of the season and that the ‘end result of that review could be a sale’.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid but the Daily Mirror claim that Man Utd are ‘weighing up a shock raid on bitter rivals Liverpool’ for Mac Allister.

The Man Utd hierarchy are ‘keeping close tabs on the future of World Cup winner Mac Allister’ amid rumours that the former Brighton midfielder ‘could leave Liverpool this summer’.

Man Utd know it ‘would be a huge task’ to sign him and it ‘remains to be seen if Mac Allister is willing to leave Liverpool’, while qualifying for the Champions League remains essential to even having a chance of landing him.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant singled out Mac Allister for criticism after Man City beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield earlier this month.

Pennant told talkSPORT: “I was watching the game and I was frustrated and I tweeted, I don’t really tweet that much, but I was angry. It was constructive angry.

“Basically what I touched on was, ‘Listen, we love you [Mac Allister], you’ve been a great player for Liverpool, you’ve been a great player, you are a great player, you were in the Team of the Season.’

“I touched on that after your injury in pre-season, you’ve come back a shadow of what you are; it seems like your legs have gone.

“In that [City] game, he was literally a bystander, he didn’t really get into it at all and that’s what I touched on, it was an observation.”

When asked if the Argentina international would benefit from coming out of the Liverpool team, Pennant added: “Sometimes it could be as simple as that.

“You need to rest and you need your mind to rest and reset and then you come back the player that you were.

“It is demanding and when the team isn’t flourishing and things aren’t going well, that’s when it can get really punishing, not only on your body, but on your mind as well.

“You see these comments, you’re hearing criticism.

“There’s always talk about it because you’re Liverpool and you’re in the spotlight and everyone’s human and you’ve got feelings so sometimes it weighs on your mind.

“You have times when you’re fighting with your head. You’d read or hear comments or criticism of how you’re playing.

“Before a game, you might say ‘I’m going to do this differently’. So you’re arguing with yourself.”

