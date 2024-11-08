The incredible true cost of Man Utd sacking Erik ten hag and hiring Ruben Amorim revealed

The cost of sacking Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim could yet cost Man Utd between £50m and £60m, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag last week after a terrible start to the season with Man Utd currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Man Utd moved quickly to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim on Friday as Ten Hag’s successor and the Portuguese coach will start on November 11.

Amorim has a huge job on his hands with the Red Devils winning just three of their first ten matches of the Premier League season, while only Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have scored fewer goals.

There have already been rumours about who Man Utd will bring in to help Amorim during the next transfer window but it looks increasingly likely they will have very little to spend.

One of the main reasons could be because of the amount it took to sack Ten Hag and replace him with the Sporting Lisbon boss as Amorim and his staff won’t have been cheap.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons it will have cost Man Utd £37.5m to swap Ten Hag for Amorim.

Speaking last week, he told Football Insider: “This is almost something United have had to deal with every three years since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

“It is quite important this time around because we know that they were close to the PSR limit last season. I think they probably passed quite narrowly, so we therefore know what the starting point was for this season.

“The bottom line is, if you add likely to be an exceptional cost of about £35million, maybe £37.5million in total, clearly that’s going to cut dramatically any buffer that they have got for PSR this season, especially if the side remains down the table.

“We know that the Premier League payments per position that you get is about £3million. At the moment, those two things are playing against them in terms of their forecast for 2024-25 PSR. But of course, they have got plenty of time.”

But now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that is worth looking at it “on a much bigger scale” with the final cost to Man Utd looking more like “£50-60m”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “You’ve got to look at this on a much bigger scale. There will be several backroom staff who will also need paying off as well, apparently Amorim is bringing in five staff members.

“There will be some players Ten Hag bought that Amorim won’t want, there will be a loss to take to get rid of those as well. There’s the backroom staff at Sporting who need to be paid off to come over too.

“I think it could be £50-60million by the time you take in everything that needs to be done to set Amorim up. It all comes back to the decision they made in the summer to keep Ten Hag on.”