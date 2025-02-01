According to reports, Manchester United are ‘accelerating’ talks to sign VfB Stuttgart loanee El Bilal Toure from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The Red Devils are looking to make a couple of signings before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

Man Utd have been focused on outgoings this month (and have been pretty unsuccessful) but appear to have turned their attention to signings.

Their top priority is to sign a new left wing-back and Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford at some point this weekend.

United are also in the market for a new striker as the Premier League giants have struggled in front of goal this season.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are linked with several potential options and Bilal Toure has emerged as a surprise target.

The 23-year-old previously had spells at Reims and Almeria before he joined Serie A side Atalanta for around £24m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Mali international joined Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on loan ahead of this season and is out of action after fracturing his metatarsal.

Bilal Toure grabbed four goals and an assist in his first 13 appearances for Stuttgart, but he’s been out of action since November.

The forward was also impacted by injuries before he joined Stuttgart on loan, but he’s still linked with a shock move to Man Utd.

A report from Foot Mercato claims Bilal Toure is ‘set to sign’ for Man Utd, who have ‘accelerated’ and could land the striker ‘in a crazy three-way operation’.

It is noted that this transfer was ‘one of the priority projects highlighted by Amorim’ following his arrival as he’s ‘shunned’ summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

The report claims Stuttgart are ‘considering buying Bilal Toure permanently to sell him to Man Utd’.

‘Wanting to keep their striker until the end of the season, Stuttgart is considering exercising the purchase option of 18 million euros (around £15m) in order to permanently recruit the player from Atalanta Bergamo. ‘According to our indiscretions, the former Rémois could then be recruited by Manchester United for 25 million euros (around £21m) excluding bonuses before being loaned to Stuttgart until the end of the season. ‘A meticulous operation on the part of the English club which is therefore looking to secure its future in the event that Zirkzee and Hojlund continue to disappoint.’

Bilal Toure clearly has a lot of potential, but this transfer would be underwhelming considering Man Utd are also linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer window.