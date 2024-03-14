Man Utd: INEOS ‘approve’ first £60m summer signing but move for Wolves star now ruled out

Michael Olise has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is the only Man Utd transfer target that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have “approved” ahead of the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

New Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has taken over football operations at Old Trafford after completing a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club last month.

Jacobs: Olise signing would mean end of Pedro Neto pursuit

He has already appointed Omar Berrada as new CEO and INEOS are continuing negotiations with Newcastle to bring in Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director.

Ratcliffe is keen to improve the Premier League club’s recruitment, which has been heavily criticised in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Man Utd have wasted huge sums on big-money signings such as Paul Pogba, Antony and Harry Maguire and Ratcliffe wants to maximise their budgets.

Former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists INEOS have already “approved” one signing in the form of Crystal Palace winger Olise after the Frenchman has produced more sparkling displays this campaign.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Nothing is advanced with Manchester United and Pedro Neto. The only ‘approved’ target so far, regarding specific names rather than positions, is Michael Olise.

“With Neto, you’re looking at £65m, maybe even closer to £70m. That’s not within Manchester United’s capabilities if they pursue Olise, given that they also need to focus on a striker and a centre-back.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Olise – who has contributed six goals and three assists in 11 Premier League appearances this term – would be “really keen” on moving to Man Utd.

“I’m sure that the player would be really keen on joining Manchester United,” Romano told The United Stand. “That’s 100 per cent guaranteed.

“But (Man United) won’t be the only club.”

Micah Richards: Olise is going to be world class

And former Man City defender Micah Richards is a big fan of Olise, despite his issues with injuries this season, and reckons the Frenchman will become a “world class” player.

“He is going to be world class”, Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“He’s just one of them young players who need to be guided in the right way when he leaves Palace, no disrespect to Palace fans, they probably want that money at some stage to rebuild anyway.

“But when he leaves, if he picks the right team where he’s allowed to express himself, he’s going to be a superstar. He’s that good. I remember watching him at the Etihad a couple of seasons ago.

“It’s not just his dribbling, it’s his decision-making – when to lay off the ball and his first touch is sublime. Yeah, he’s going to the very top.”