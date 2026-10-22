Man Utd: Jason Wilcox backed by INEOS as stance on sacking Michael Carrick revealed

A revealing new report claims that INEOS are fully behind Jason Wilcox and will support the Manchester United director of football if he decides to sack under-pressure Old Trafford chief Michael Carrick, with the club poised to make a huge decision on their manager after the thrashing at Como.

The Red Devils made it seven games without a win in all competitions under Carrick after crashing to a 4-1 Champions League loss in northern Italy that leaves them sitting 21st in the expanded group stage scandal.

And there was more controversy after the game when Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes called out Carrick and the coaching staff for their tactical approach to the contest.

And now a report from our friends over at TEAMtalk states that Wilcox ‘has the backing of INEOS chief and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’ as he assesses the situation at Old Trafford, with the club’s hierarchy ‘prepared to stand by his judgement should he conclude that a change in the dugout is required’.

READ: Premier League sack race becoming a one-horse race as Michael Carrick circles the drain

The report indicates that ‘sources continue to insist that Carrick has the club’s support’, having been appointed permanent manager at the end of last season after guiding the Red Devils to a Champions League finish.

However, that backing comes against a worrying start to the new season, with United having suffered their worst start to a campaign in 40 years, while the loss to Cesc Fabregas’ Como was arguably their worst of the season so far.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, TEAMtalk has been told that ‘United are not currently planning an immediate managerial change’.

However, the next four games are viewed as ‘hugely significant’, with the November international break approaching and pressure growing for Carrick’s side to deliver a response.

United face Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend in what is now seen as a ‘must-win’ game, before taking on Chelsea and Aston Villa. They are also due to meet Roma in the Champions League, giving Carrick a demanding run of fixtures as he attempts to change the mood around the club.

Crucially, it’s also claimed that ‘Wilcox is still backing Carrick at this stage’. There is, however, an acknowledgement that the ‘squad is not yet where the club wanted it to be’, with ‘recruitment decisions from the summer still part of the wider picture’.

United wanted to add another forward and a left-back even as the transfer window entered its final days, despite having secured their three preferred central-midfield targets. The feeling was that further reinforcements were needed to give the manager the squad required to compete across multiple fronts.

Ultimately, they acknowledge they ‘left the manager short’, and that will ‘play a part in forming their judgement over what happens next’

Different messages coming from Man Utd changing room

There has also been evidence of support for Carrick from within the dressing room, though.

Lisandro Martinez’s comments following the defeat to Atletico Madrid were seen as backing for the manager, while TT adds that the ‘players remain behind him’.

However, Fernandes appearing to question the manager’s tactics after the Como loss has now sown some seeds of doubt over that support.

While Carrick retains the club’s backing for now, alternative managerial options are being put forward to United.

Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are aware of the candidates being presented, with discussions around potential alternatives continuing as the club assesses its position.

One of those options is Antonio Conte, whos is keen on taking the post, with his camp believed to be pushing hard for a deal. Indeed, TEAMtalk adds that ‘contact is regular.

Conte’s situation is therefore one for United to consider should they decide to change manager, although there is no indication at present that the club is preparing to act immediately.

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Another name to watch domestically is Eddie How, with the former Newcastle manager ready to return to football for the right project. Whether he would view Old Trafford as the right opportunity remains unclear.

For now, the key distinction is that United are not actively seeking to replace Carrick, and Wilcox continues to support him. But TT sources have made clear that the director of football ‘has Ratcliffe’s backing if he reaches a different conclusion’.

For now, though, Carrick’s immediate task is to improve results during a crucial run of fixtures.