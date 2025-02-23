INEOS ‘blame’ Man Utd legend Ferguson ‘for club’s decline’ and are ‘sick of hearing’ about past glories

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Alex Ferguson with Old Trafford in the background.

INEOS are ‘sick of hearing’ about the past glories at Man Utd and ‘blame’ Sir Alex Ferguson for the club’s decline since the Scot left Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have failed to challenge for a title since Ferguson left the club in 2013 after winning 13 Premier Leagues in his 27 years at the club.

Man Utd have twice finished second in the last 12 year but never challenging eventual winners Man City post-Ferguson, who also won five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS secured a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd a year ago with the Red Devils supporters hoping that their decision to take over football operations could usher in a new dawn.

However, things on and off the pitch have seemingly got worse with Erik ten Hag sacked for Ruben Amorim in October after a huge summer spend, with the Portuguese head coach doing worse than his predecessor.

Man Utd, who drew 2-2 against Everton on Saturday, are currently 15th in the Premier League table with the Red Devils players struggling to grasp Amorim’s playing style, formation and philosophy.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have also been undertaking a cost-cutting exercise with mass redundancies, while they have fallen out with fans over increases to ticket prices for certain matches.

Although other managers like Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ten Hag have all brought trophies to Old Trafford, there has been no sustained period of success for Man Utd since Ferguson left.

And the Daily Mirror insists that INEOS are now getting ‘sick’ of hearing about the ‘past glories’ at the club and ‘some blame’ Ferguson for their current issues.

The report claims:

‘But Mirror Football can reveal that INEOS boss Sir Dave Brailsford and his cohorts are sick of hearing about how United dominated the Premier League for two decades under Sir Alex Ferguson.

‘Brailsford feels the achievements of the past are weighing heavily on how United now go about the business of bringing back the glory years after 12 years of underachievement following Ferguson’s retirement.

‘Some influential movers and shakers at Old Trafford even feel that Ferguson is to blame for the club’s decline for failing to embrace developments in coaching and scouting. One United insider claimed: “INEOS want absolutely nothing to do with the past.

‘”They don’t want to hear how things were done when United were winning 13 Premier League titles and they won’t accept any suggestion that lessons can be learned from when the club’s greatest-ever manager was in charge.

‘”It’s all very well drawing a line under the last 12 years and saying ‘let’s move on.’ But it’s become an obsession not to mention the period when United were one of the best teams in Europe.”‘