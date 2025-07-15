Man Utd: INEOS block Rashford’s Barcelona dream as Mourinho twist emerges

Marcus Rashford and Man Utd may agree it’s time to part ways, but their fractious relationship looks set to continue as a clash of priorities has further complicated the England international’s exit from Old Trafford.

The England forward remains determined to leave this summer, and Barcelona is the move he wants. Rashford is said to be “very keen” to joining the La Liga side, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting he’s effectively waiting for them to make it happen.

But the Spanish giants are only in a position to offer a loan deal, and that’s not something Utd are prepared to entertain. Barcelona’s financial situation has already prevented them from registering top target Nico Williams, and although Rashford remains of interest, he is no longer viewed as a priority.

Reports in Spain claim the only deal under consideration is a loan, preferably with no obligation to buy. Man Utd, for their part, are holding out for a sale and have no interest in temporary solutions.

INEOS and Ruben Amorim see Rashford as a valuable asset in their attempt to raise funds and balance PSR obligations. With new signings already arriving, and more expected, Utd want to offload players permanently, and Rashford’s long-term contract gives them little incentive to compromise.

That approach, however, directly clashes with the player’s hopes of a swift move to Spain. But while Rashford waits on his dream move, other offers have emerged recently.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Fabrizio Romano rules out Man Utd ‘hijack’ of £65m striker deal: ‘This is not true’

👉 Ornstein rejects ‘agreement’ claims for third Man Utd signing as Mbeumo gap ‘remains considerable’

👉 Man Utd ‘prepare’ two bids worth £113m for next two signings after Bryan Mbeumo

Turkish side Fenerbahce have stepped up their interest, with previous reports claiming Jose Mourinho contacted the player directly and received the “green light” for a reunion. Mourinho, now in charge at Fenerbahce, is said to be keen on a high-profile addition and has instructed club officials to open talks.

But the Metro paint a very different picture. Their latest report suggests Rashford is “not thought to be keen” on the move to Turkey, and remains focused on keeping the Barcelona option alive.

Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to pay around £35 million, a fee that could satisfy Utd, but convincing the player appears to be the bigger obstacle. They write:

Marcus Rashford is set to be offered the chance to reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, but he is not thought to be keen on the idea. BeINSports report that Fenerbahce are ready to make a £35m bid for Rashford, which would be enough to do a deal with Manchester United for the forward. However, the report also states that Mourinho is likely to be disappointed as Rashford continues to prioritise a potential move to Barcelona for as long as it remains a possibility.

Rashford is currently training away from the main group at Carrington alongside other transfer-listed players, including Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho.

The club have made facilities available but have kept the first-team environment separate while the futures of those players remain unresolved.