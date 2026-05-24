Michael Carrick’s preferred midfield signing – it’s not Elliot Anderson – is now viewed as ‘really expensive’ by Manchester United, and there are doubts as to whether a deal progresses.

Carrick has been entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford after being hired as the club’s new permanent manager. Carrick earned the promotion from interim boss after guiding United into the Champions League with ease.

Carrick will have a say in what business Man Utd make this summer, though his and the ideas of INEOS chiefs like Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada won’t always perfectly align.

The club’s top choice as far as midfield signings go is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. According to Gianluca Marzio, Carrick’s preferred option is Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

There’s difficult news for Man Utd regarding Anderson, with our colleagues over on TEAMtalk confirming Anderson has just agreed personal terms in principle with Manchester City.

There’s equally poor news on the Tonali front, at least as far as Man Utd and their ambitions of signing the Italy ace are concerned.

Man Utd think Sandro Tonali cost is high – Fabrizio Romano

“Manchester United have been on a mission in the recent days in Italy to discuss about several topics,” explained transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“For example, a player they really appreciate is Sandro Tonali and his agents are based in Italy. Tonali is obviously playing at Newcastle.

“Manchester United believe Tonali at the moment is really expensive, so at the moment the price remains the problem.

“But the appreciation from Man Utd for Tonali is clear.”

Di Marzio claimed Man Utd were ‘confident’ of plucking Tonali from Newcastle for a package totalling €100m / £86m.

However, The Chronicle claimed the Magpies will actually demand no less than €115m / £100m.

Either way, and with The Athletic previously noting Tonali’s salary demands would be sky high, Man Utd are clearly having doubts as to whether signing Tonali would be value for money.

Ederson to Man Utd advances

There’s rosier news regarding Atalanta’s Ederson, with Man Utd now entering into ‘advanced’ discussions with the Serie A side.

That comes after Man Utd reportedly made a verbal offer worth €45m, which hits the bottom end of Atalanta’s valuation range (€45m-€50m).

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Ederson – who has three caps for Brazil – is desperate to sign for the Red Devils. He previously signalled he’d be willing to move to Man Utd earlier in May and per Romano, Ederson has now given Man Utd ‘total priority’.

There is another as yet unnamed club trying to sign Ederson right now, but he only has eyes for Man Utd.

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