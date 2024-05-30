Man Utd: INEOS ‘listen’ to Ten Hag over double signing as sack claims branded an ‘utter joke’

It would be an “utter joke” if Man Utd decided to sack Erik ten Hag after “listening” to his recommendations on two incomings, according to one journalist.

The Red Devils are reportedly still undecided on Ten Hag’s future after the Dutchman could only manage to guide Man Utd to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, while they were knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

There was a report earlier this week which claimed support for Ten Hag in the Man Utd hierarchy has grown recently after he unexpectedly won the FA Cup on Saturday by beating arch-rivals Man City.

A lack of an outstanding candidate to replace him could also work in Ten Hag’s favour and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd are still “waiting for the season review to be completed” before informing the Dutchman of their decision.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’re still waiting for Manchester United to complete the review of the season – at the moment there are mixed feelings, and as previously reported, the fact that United have talked with a number of different agents of other managers makes it feel like there is a concrete possibility to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

“But, at the same time, no formal communication has been made, and no internal decision that has been 100% confirmed has been made, so we’re waiting for the season review to be completed and then Ten Hag will be informed about his future.

“In case United part ways with Ten Hag, there are several candidates that could replace him. The Red Devils have already spoken with several agents, but I can also say that Thomas Tuchel would be really keen on returning to the Premier League.

“Tuchel is super keen on coming back to England and he knows that this is a new project at Old Trafford now, even if there’s no Champions League for the club next season. Tuchel won the competition at Chelsea, of course, and reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain, but he’d still be really keen on taking the United job even without the Champions League.

“So, Tuchel is ready, let’s see what United will decide on the manager situation, but potentially the next days will be crucial to have an answer on that, and then they can prepare for the summer transfer window.”

And talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola insists that new Man Utd co-owners INEOS are “listening to Ten Hag’s recommendations” with the Dutchman urging the club to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Kandola wrote on X: “I’m told INEOS are listening to Ten Hag’s recommendations when it comes to incomings (Olise, Frimpong, etc.) and outgoings.

“It would be an utter joke if they decide to sack him but still listen to his plans. If INEOS get this wrong, it could lead to another decade of difficulty.”

