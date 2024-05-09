Man Utd: INEOS plan ‘official offer’ for ‘galactic signing’ and ‘£43m lunge’ for Serie A star

Joao Neves and Bremer could be on their way to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are ready to make offers for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves and Juventus centre-back Bremer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a lot of changes in the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers.

That agreement gave them control of the football operation and they have already appointed Man City’s Omar Berrada as their new CEO, while Southampton’s Jason Wilcox has arrived as new technical director.

And now Man Utd are preparing for a busy summer transfer window with one report last week claiming that the Red Devils are prepared to listen to offers for any players apart from Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Reacting to that report, former Man Utd striker Andy Cole told Betfred: “If it’s true, then it is what it is. In football, everybody has their price.

“That may be people deciding that the club needs a proper clearout this summer but if they do have one, then how long is it going to take for them to get back to where they need to be. Manchester United have been rebuilding for ten years and they don’t seem any closer, so we have to wait and see.”

MORE ON THE MAN UTD TRANSFERS FROM F365

👉 Man Utd slammed for showing ‘damning lack of ambition’ by not signing Arsenal star or Kane

👉 Man Utd eye £60m star to replace ‘highly criticised’ Red Devil for Ratcliffe’s summer ‘revolution’

👉 Man Utd: ‘Minimum two’ Premier League clubs fancy PR disaster amid Greenwood transfer ‘enquiry’

Casemiro is one player likely to leave and now Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) claim that an ‘official offer’ is expected soon for Benfica midfielder Neves with the Red Devils set to ‘advance’ for the Portugal international.

The report hints that Casemiro will probably leave Old Trafford in the summer and that INEOS has identified Neves – who has previously been rumoured as a ‘galactic signing’ – as the ‘priority to rejuvenate’ their midfield area.

Juventus defender Bremer has also been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd and now Italian website Calciomercato insist that the Red Devils are ‘ready to make a €50m (£43m) lunge’ for the Brazilian.

Man Utd are also ready to offer Bremer a salary of €10m a year and that is something he ‘would not say no to’ but the deal hangs in the balance with Juventus wanting to push for €70m for their star centre-back.

Marcus Rashford to leave Man Utd for £70m?

Marcus Rashford has been heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd ahead of the summer transfer window and he’s been valued at around £70m.

On Rashford’s price tag, Man Utd legend Cole added in his interview with Betfred: “Like the old saying goes, you’re only worth what somebody’s prepared to pay for you. It’s that simple.

“If Manchester United say he’s worth £70 million and a club’s prepared to pay it, then he’s worth £70 million. If a club goes ‘no, we will only pay £50 million’, then he’s worth £50 million. You’re only worth what somebody’s prepared to pay for you and it’s the same when you buy a house or a car.”

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes suggested that his long-term future may be away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

On Fernandes’ quotes, Cole continued: “We don’t know what’s going on a day-to-day basis. However, when it comes to interviews, especially if it’s written, then I’m not giving them the time of day. Words can be changed to make it look as if somebody’s looking to force a move when it’s completely different to that. When it’s the written press, I don’t take it on board whatsoever.”