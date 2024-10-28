INEOS reach ‘tipping point’ as Man Utd prepare to sack Ten Hag as top two targets emerge

Man Utd are now preparing to ‘part company’ with Erik ten Hag after their latest disappointing result against West Ham, according to reports.

Jarrod Bowen scored a controversial stoppage-time penalty, after a VAR review adjudged Matthijs de Ligt had fouled Danny Ings, to send Man Utd spinning to a fourth Premier League loss in nine matches this season.

But the Red Devils missed a host of chances to score before Casemiro’s header cancelled out Crysencio Summerville’s opener for West Ham.

Alejandro Garnacho hit the crossbar and put a good chance wide, Bruno Fernandes headed over and Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford also missed presentable opportunities.

But the chief culprit was Diogo Dalot, who rounded Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before blazing wide of an open goal from 12 yards as Man Utd lost 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

That result means Man Utd are now 14th in the Premier League with 11 points after nine matches with newly-promoted Leicester City just two points behind them.

Ten Hag kept his job in the summer despite the Red Devils talking to other managers about the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford and now the pressure is right back on the Dutchman this term.

There have been numerous reports about different managers Man Utd have been speaking to in recent months with Thomas Tuchel reportedly holding meetings before his appointment as England manager.

And now The Boot Room claims that Ten Hag is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked following the Red Devils’ disappointing defeat to West Ham, who went above them with the victory.

Man Utd are ‘ready to part company with Erik Ten Hag and they have been talking to potential successors in recent weeks’ and ‘that the feeling within Old Trafford is “when is ten Hag going to leave, rather than if.”‘

The report adds: