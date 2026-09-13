Manchester United are reportedly ‘willing’ to give Michael Carrick time after a ‘frustrating’ start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick initially returned to Man Utd as interim boss at the start of 2026 following Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

United planned to have Carrick in charge until the summer, but he massively surpassed expectations and earned the permanent job, having sealed Champions League qualification with a third-place finish.

However, Carrick’s challenge this season is entirely different as Man Utd look to compete in four competitions, and the Red Devils have made an uninspiring start to the 2026/27 campaign.

After only picking up four points from their opening three Premier League games, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Carrick is an “interim manager” as INEOS waits to appoint a “super-coach”.

INEOS stance on Michael Carrick revealed

Despite this, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that INEOS are planning to give Carrick the opportunity to improve Man Utd’s form.

“When you manage a club like Manchester United, the expectations are huge and that’s no different for Michael Carrick,” O’Rourke said.

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“I’m sure Carrick will be frustrated himself not to get more points on the board already from their first three games of the Premier League season.

“But it’s a long season ahead and obviously there’s a new midfield that’s bedding in at Old Trafford as well, they want to give them time to gel and get used to playing together.

“It’ll take time for these new players to settle in and I’m sure we’ll see an improvement and an upturn in United’s fortunes sooner rather than later.

“The board are willing to give Carrick time to find some consistency and get the players performing at their best.”

READ MORE: Man Utd chiefs wowed by how Michael Carrick has ‘completely changed’ midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Earlier this week, Carrick explained why he is actually happy with where Man Utd are at in their development.

“We’re always pushing for more. Results-wise, it hasn’t been perfect. We wanted more points in the league. But performance-wise, there are a lot of things in there we were looking for and have been pleased with,” Carrick told reporters.

“There’s certainly things to improve. The clean sheet tonight was important for us. We’ve conceded goals in different ways – sometimes you can do things about it, sometimes you can’t.

“Collectively as a team we’ve done a lot of good things and that’s why we’re excited about what the season brings. There are slightly different things happening in the team now we probably didn’t have last season and they’re showing that in a good way. It’s really encouraging.”

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