Man Utd ‘inform’ decision on £15m transfer as Romano reveals ‘private’ Amorim ‘message’ to INEOS

Manchester United have reportedly ‘informed’ those involved that they will not be proceeding with a £15m transfer involving midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte has proven to be a massive flop since joining the Red Devils for around £50m during the 2024 summer transfer window.

It was hoped that Ugarte could return to form following his reunion with Ruben Amorim at Man Utd after they worked together at Sporting Lisbon, but this is not how it has panned out.

Ugarte is not good enough to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement as he is very limited in possession and has fallen behind the Brazil international in the pecking order this season.

This has fuelled reports linking the Uruguay international with an exit in January or next summer, while Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee are also linked with moves elsewhere.

Despite this, Amorim has claimed this week that there are “not” going to be any changes to Man Utd’s squad this month.

“The transfer window is not going to change,” Amorim said.

“We have no conversations at this moment to have any change in the squad. There’s a process, there’s an idea that is going to continue.

“We are near the places of the Champions League, but we are also near like eight teams behind us. So let’s focus on the next game, just that. Our focus is to win the next game.”

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims ‘United have rebuffed advances from intermediaries working to take Ugarte to Turkish giants Galatasaray’.

The report explains:

‘Gala’s plan had been to take Ugarte on loan with an option to buy, and they were prepared to pay a hefty loan fee of around £15million (€17.5m, $20m). But with Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, both keen to secure exits in January, Ugarte has been told that it will not happen. ‘There is, however, a belief that if Gala came back with an offer that would see United pocket close to the original £45million they paid PSG in August 2024 for him, then they might have a chance of landing him this month.’

Regarding Amorim’s comments, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a “message has been communicated” to INEOS regarding transfers.

“Today Ruben Amorim was very clear in his press conference. He said that as of now, no player has come to his office asking to leave the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The manager’s position is very simple. If any player leaves Manchester United in the January transfer window, there must be a replacement. No one will leave without a replacement coming in.

“This message has been communicated publicly and privately.

“With the AFCON ongoing, it is very difficult for United to let players go, and this is why targets like Kobbie Mainoo or Joshua Zirkzee are not expected to move unless solutions are found.”