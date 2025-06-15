Manchester United have reportedly ‘initiated talks’ to sign an elite goalkeeper target, after an ‘agreement’ killed the chances of a Barcelona deal.

United have deemed themselves in need of a new goalkeeper this summer. The below-par performances of Andre Onana have shown them that he’s no longer the right man.

The stopper was at fault for a number of goals in both the Premier League and other competitions, and that certainly did not help the Red Devils’ attempts at success, as they came 15th in the league.

Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez has been linked with United since the back end of the season, when it seemed his exit from Villa Park was likely when he was visibly upset on the field after his last home game.

According to ESPN Argentina, United have ‘initiated talks’ with the goalkeeper, who’s open to a switch to Old Trafford.

That’s in spite of the fact that there won’t be any European football on offer there next season, whereas Villa will play in the Europa League.

Indeed, it’s recently been suggested that Martinez is waiting for a call from United, with staying in England his preference, amid an offer from Galatasaray.

That call has come at the right time, and the reason for United now going hard for Martinez may be as Marc-Andre ter Stegen seems to be off the board.

It was reported of late that United were eager to sign the Barcelona star, who could agree to cancel his deal with the Nou Camp club.

But it’s since been reported by Fanatik that Ter Stegen has ‘reached an agreement’ to move to Galatasaray, and it’s expected that the deal will be finalised if Barca don’t demand a large transfer fee.

The Turkish outfit knew Martinez was not going to come on board, so they went after Ter Stegen, meaning he’d not be available to United.

But the Red Devils moving for Martinez seemed the easier transfer, given his preference of staying in England, so both clubs have seemingly got good moves for themselves, if both are indeed secured.

