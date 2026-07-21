Orlando Gill has been linked with a move to Man Utd, while Joshua Zirkzee could leave.

Man Utd are looking to bring Orlando Gill to Old Trafford this summer after starting talks over the signing of the World Cup star, according to reports.

The Red Devils have sparked into life in the transfer market in recent weeks with Man Utd making three signings as Michael Carrick looks to reshape his side ahead of next season.

After a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson collapsed recently, Man Utd moved quickly to get deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans over the line from Chelsea and Aston Villa respetively, while back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow also joined.

Despite the addition of Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds, Man Utd are still reportedly looking to bring in another goalkeeper to give the former Newcastle player and Senne Lammens some more competition.

RTI Esporte have revealed that Man Utd ‘have initiated talks’ to sign Gill from San Lorenzo after his impressive performances at the World Cup for Paraguay.

Man Utd have ‘been monitoring the player’s progress since the beginning of the season, but intensified its observations after his performances in the World Cup’.

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The report adds: ‘To negotiate the player’s transfer, San Lorenzo is asking for 10 million euros (R$ 58.6 million at the current exchange rate) to release the goalkeeper in this transfer window. The Paraguayan, in addition to Manchester United, is also a target for Lazio and Torino.’

One player who might not be there if Gill joins is Joshua Zirkzee, who played a very small role last term, with Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claiming that the Dutchman’s camp have ‘already been contacted’ about a move to Juventus.

Juve are struggling to secure a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani and Man Utd, who had previously rejected any loan approaches, are now open to ‘creative’ offers this summer.

Man Utd want an experienced striker to help Sesko

Man Utd reporter Tyrone Marshall insisted in mid-June that the Red Devils would not be signing that Robert Lewandowski but that they do want an experienced player for Benjamin Sesko to learn from.

On Man Utd potentially signing Lewandowski, Marshall said: “I can’t see this happening.

READ: Man Utd turn to £40m PL star as third midfield signing after INEOS pull plug on two targets

“United do want an experienced back-up for Sesko, but someone of a lower profile than Lewandowski, who would still command huge wages and is such a big name he would probably expect to start ahead of the Slovenian.

“He’s a great player and his record last season was still good, but at 37, there is no way he fits into United’s structure or the style of play Michael Carrick wants.”

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit advised Zirkzee to leave Man Utd in February and insists that the Dutchman should have never left Italy.

Gullit said: “Joshua Zirkzee made a mistake moving to Manchester United – he should have stayed in Italy.

“When he left Bologna, he should have gone to Juventus or AC Milan and stayed in Serie A. He arrived at United when there was a lot of bad energy around the club. It was the wrong time for him.

“There have been rumours that he could now leave United and go to Roma in the summer. I hope he makes that move, or at least join another club in Italy, because it is a much more suitable league for him.”

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