Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has suffered an injury likely to rule him out for the rest of the season, according to a report.

Amad has been the Red Devils’ best player in a miserable season for the club, coming into the side under Ruben Amorim after being overlooked by previous manager Erik ten Hag.

He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 Premier League appearances this campaign, including a hat-trick against Southampton.

The young Ivorian has been one of very few positives for Man Utd in 2024/25 but typical of their year, he has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury.

READ MORE: Premier League injury table: Arsenal have worst luck, West Ham number defies league position

According to Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, Amad picked up an injury in training this week and ‘could be out for the season’.

Indeed, head coach Amorim has been hit with a ‘devastating blow’ after Amad suffered ankle ligament damage in the build-up to Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham, with both teams struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The former Sunderland loanee ‘is still being assessed’ but is ‘expected to miss at least two months’.

Amorim has several injury problems ahead of the Spurs clash, with midfielders Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer also getting hurt in training.

MORE ON MAN UTD…

👉 Man Utd star ‘burnt his bridges’ at Old Trafford with PL star deemed ‘absolutely perfect’ signing

👉 Chelsea told to ‘find way’ to ‘get rid’ of ‘weak little boy as soon as possible’ with Boehly ‘begging’

👉 Man Utd: Neville names re-signing ‘perfect’ for two reasons after ‘surprise’ exit – ‘destroys defences’

Any ideas what Amorim is doing to these boys in training?

Amad – who recently signed a big-money contract extension – has been terrific under the 40-year-old ex-Sporting boss and his absence leaves Man Utd short-staffed in wide areas.

Amorim let Marcus Rashford and Antony leave on loan in the winter transfer window, leaving Amad and Alejandro Garnacho as his only senior options on the wing.

The head coach’s system requires two wing-backs and two wide forwards, which can thankfully be filled by players like Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen if necessary.

Regardless, Amorim has a big problem to solve ahead of a huge Premier League match at Spurs.

Not only is he lacking depth on the wing, he is without centre-midfielders Mainoo, Collyer and Ugarte.

Casemiro will likely come into the starting XI with a number of youth players expected to be in the matchday squad.

Spurs have their fair share of injuries as well, which you will be fully aware of.

Ange Postecoglou’s starting centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain absent, while their first back-up Radu Dragusin is out for the season.

Their injury problems have mainly been in defence but Postecoglou is without attackers Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

They did bolster their attack in January though, signing Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich.

Man Utd’s only January signing was wing-back Patrick Dorgu, who joined from Serie A side Lecce.

MORE: Manchester United news | Tottenham news | Bespoke Premier League tables