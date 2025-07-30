Alejandro Garnacho is looking for a way out at Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘exploring’ an ‘innovative solution’ to offload Alejandro Garnacho as they eye three key signings.

This summer transfer window has been frustrating for the Red Devils as they have only made three summer signings and are struggling to offload unwanted assets.

Most of United’s summer budget has been spent on signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, so they need to sell to buy before this window closes.

Unfortunately for Ruben Amorim and INEOS, Marcus Rashford is the only member of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ to leave as Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are yet to leave.

Garnacho is not part of Amorim’s plans after the pair fell out at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The winger was told by the head coach to ‘find a new club’ after the player hit out at Man Utd following their Europa League final loss to Spurs.

The Argentina international struggled to adapt to the No.10 role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and he has also been criticised over his poor attitude over the past 12 months.

Man Utd opened the door to Garnacho’s exit during this year’s winter transfer window as they looked to sanction pure profit sales and he attracted interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

However, Man Utd’s reported asking price of £60m put interested clubs off and a report from The Independent claims they have been forced to turn to an ‘innovative solution’ to seal his exit this summer.

It is claimed that they are ‘exploring swap deals’ with Chelsea and Aston Villa involving Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins as ‘they are investigating deals where players go both ways’.

Antony and/or Sancho could be involved in similar deals as INEOS are taking drastic action to raise funds for three more signings, with their priority to sign ‘a striker, an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper’.

Regarding Garnacho to Chelsea, ‘there is one main obstacle as regards any potential trade as the Stamford Bridge hierarchy value Jackson at £80m’, while ‘they don’t want to pay more than £30m’ for the United outcast.

This is while there are issues with Man Utd’s moves for Watkins and Sesko, with the report also naming two midfield options.

The report adds: