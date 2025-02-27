Man Utd insider claims Amorim is ‘destroying the morale in the dressing room’ after Ipswich win

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has “made some ridiculous statements” that are “destroying the morale in the dressing room”, according to one insider.

The Red Devils narrowly beat relegation-threatened Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday night as Ruben Amorim’s side came from behind to win.

An own-goal from Sam Morsy and a close-range Matthijs de Ligt finish cancelled out Jaden Philogene’s early opener after a mix-up between Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu.

Dorgu, who was a January signing from Lecce, was then sent off late on in the second half for Man Utd before Philogene equalised for Ipswich with his second goal of the evening in first-half injury time.

Harry Maguire’s thumping header shortly after half-time put Man Utd back in front and Amorim’s men hung on for three points in another underwhelming performance.

Amorim has now won five of his first 16 Premier League matches in charge of Man Utd with the Red Devils moving up to 14th in the table after beating the Tractor Boys.

The Portuguese head coach told the media last month that Man Utd are “maybe the worst” side in their 147-year history and admitted after their recent 2-2 draw against Everton that “if I knew what to change, I would change it”.

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford and in the Premier League – claims that some of his public statements are “destroying the morale in the dressing room”.

Brown told Football Insider: “He comes out with some statements that would be better left unsaid. It’s his way of going about things, but I think it shows his lack of experience in England and in the Premier League.

“Making those types of statements usually comes back to bite you. He might think it’s ‘the worst team in Man United history’ but he can’t say that. It’s destroying the morale in the dressing room.

“For the players to hear that – it’s not going to do them any good. He’s made some ridiculous statements, in my judgement, which really don’t do him any favours.

“Now, he comes out saying if he knew what the problems were, he’d fix them. It’s his job to know what the problems are.

“He’s managed about 20 games since he came in – that should be more than enough time to establish what issues you’ve got.

“There are serious questions being asked which, as of yet, he’s failed to answer. I’ve got nothing against Amorim, I’m sure he’s a good person and a good coach, but he’s now learning a lot about Manchester United.”