Man Utd insider reveals Amorim ‘priority’ that ‘will be addressed in January’ as four targets are named

Randal Kolo Muani, Victor Osimhen, Omar Marmoush and Victor Boniface have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has made finding a new striker a “priority” and the issue “will be addressed in January”, according to a club insider.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign with Man Utd sat 12th in the table after Amorim’s first match in charge against Ipswich on Sunday.

Amorim’s side could only muster a 1-1 draw at Portman Road as they tried out a new 3-4-3 formation under their new head coach.

There are worries that Man Utd do not have the players required to play Amorim’s style of play and tactics with the new Red Devils boss even commenting that Marcus Rashford is perhaps better used out wide than through the middle, where he started the academy graduate on Sunday.

Only Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Man Utd this season with Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring four times between them.

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has revealed that the Red Devils’ lack of goals “will be addressed in January”.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s very much considered a weakness in the team. I know there have been questions about whether the strikers, Hojlund or Zirkzee, are up to it.

“Every time they come on, they look like a couple of trialists, not starting strikers for Man United.

“Marcus Rashford, you never know what you’re getting with him. There’s no doubt he’s got the ability to lead the line, but whether he’s got the enthusiasm for it, I don’t know.

“But that’s a part of the team that needs remedying and it’s an area they want to recruit in.

“Everything you do revolves around your front man, so that is going to be their priority.

“Amorim has already identified that as one of the weaknesses in this United team and that became clear in the game against Ipswich and will be addressed in January.”

And Sky Germany have claimed that there are four strikers ‘currently being discussed in Manchester as possible reinforcements in attack’ in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani is ‘set to leave’ PSG as he continues to be used sparingly with a ‘loan in the winter or even a sale for a top offer are desired’, while Liverpool target Marmoush at Frankfurt is also ‘in United’s sights’ but would cost between €50m and €60m.

Man Utd ‘would have to spend a lot of money’ to convince Leverkusen to sell Boniface in January, while Osimhen – who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli – ‘would probably be the most prominent striker solution for United’ as the Italians are open to offers.