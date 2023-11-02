Man Utd insider delivers blunt Ten Hag sack verdict as the Dutchman’s reign ‘descends into chaos’

According to a Manchester United insider, former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is ‘fighting for his job’ at the Premier League giants.

The Dutchman overachieved last season as the Red Devils – who are fourth in the 2023 net spend table – finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

This season has been an entirely different story for Man Utd, though. They have been marred by injuries and off-field issues but they should be doing an awful lot better than they are.

Man Utd‘s 3-0 loss against Manchester City over the weekend was their fifth Premier League defeat of the season. This result leaves them eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

United are also struggling in the Champions League group stages and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Man Utd correspondent Rob Dawson are reporting that ‘club bosses are desperate to stick with Ten Hag but just six months after the end of a successful first season as manager, his reign has descended into chaos’. He added.

‘Whether the club want to admit it or not, Ten Hag is fighting for his job. For the first time since October 1962, Man United have lost consecutive home games by three or more goals and for the first time in 93 years they’ve lost five of their first 10 home games in a season. ‘It wasn’t by accident that over the course of the 90 minutes against Newcastle, the Dutchman went from 8-1 to be the next Premier League manager sacked to second favourite by bookmakers. ‘He still has enough support among Man United fans to be applauded down the tunnel by the few who stayed until the final whistle, but it won’t last forever. He may not have to worry yet about Newcastle’s taunt of “getting sacked in the morning” but he’s facing a race against time to turn things around.’

MAILBOX: Man Utd crisis… ‘Dutch Ole’ Erik ten Hag has ‘lost his bo**ocks’ and lacks ego for job

Speaking to reporters after Man Utd’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle, Ten Hag insisted that he’s a “fighter”.

“I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up,” Ten Hag said.

“We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before I know when there are setbacks the routines are not the same, but even then you have to get results in. Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.”

FEATURE: 3) Maguire 5) Sancho 22) Varane – Ranking Man Utd players by volume of Man Utd DNA

