Man Utd insider opens up on chance of Mason Greenwood return – ‘They think he’s their best player’

Mason Greenwood moved on loan to Getafe from Man Utd on deadline day.

Manchester United consider Mason Greenwood to be their “best player” and after John Murtough and Erik ten Hag pushed for the forward’s return to the squad in the summer, the door remains ajar according to a club insider.

In August, United chief executive Richard Arnold announced that Greenwood had mutually agreed to resume his career away from Old Trafford this season.

The 22-year-old was arrested in January 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greenwood denied all allegations before charges were dropped in February of this year, prompting United to launch an internal investigation to decide his future.

Arnold had reportedly informed club staff that he planned to reintegrate Greenwood into Ten Hag’s squad but made a sensational U-turn due to mass backlash on social media, from pundits and members of the club.

Jamie Jackson, the Guardian’s Manchester football correspondent, has given his inside take on Greenwood’s situation, and whether he believes the forward could play for United again.

He told Stetford Paddock: “I do think there is a way [he comes back to United]. The language used at the time both on and off the record – ‘he’s not *expected* to play for United again’.

“I’m not saying it will happen, and I think all hell would break loose if it did.

“I do know that they think he’s the best player there. Better than Bruno [Fernandes]. That’s what’s been so difficult on the football side.

“They not only said they are convinced he’s innocent, but also that they want to help restart his career.

“I do see a scenario [where he returns]. I don’t necessarily think it will happen but football is crazy.

“These sort of elite talents are difficult [to come by], he’s homegrown, but they did make a bodge of the process – it took too long.

“If he was 100% never going to play for them again I think they would have made that clear.

“Maybe [Richard] Arnold’s being advised – and I don’t know who’s advising him because that statement isn’t great – to not completely write this off.

“When the charges were dropped and they were doing the internal review, I was told that the football side – John Murtough and Erik ten Hag – wanted him back.

“If you look back at the summer maybe Ten Hag thought [Rasmus] Hojlund is great because we’re going to have Greenwood as his No.1.”

